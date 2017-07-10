New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in Albany

City Grill

Michael Carroll

CEO and President

CHA Consulting Inc.

“We see a positive trend in terms of opportunities and level of activity,” explains Carroll. “There is clearly increased optimism in the market due to the anticipated funding of infrastructure projects by the new administration, but there is still some uncertainty with industry and utility clients committing to projects and the investment required to move the projects forward.” CHA was ranked the No. 1 engineering firm in the Capitol Region in 2016 by the Albany Business News. Its local work included the Bob Ford Field at the University of Albany and the Albany Capital Center.



Firm in Focus

CSArch

40 Beaver St., Albany, N.Y.

President: Daniel Woodside

Founded: 1991

What’s new: The firm provides architecture MEP engineering, construction management and energy services to PK-12 schools; colleges and universities; and corporate, civic and institutional clients.