On the Scene: Midwest Industry Events for Summer 2017

The Foster + Partners-designed 20,000-sq-ft Chicago flagship Apple Store had a topping out of a different variety last month. The $27-million curved glass box along the Chicago River on Michigan Avenue was highlighted by general contractor Power Construction’s placement of the project’s gray carbon-fiber roof—made of the same material as racing yacht hulls—which resembles one of the electronics company’s laptops. The contractor also rolled out a white Apple logo, placed in the building’s center. Apple has not yet announced an opening date for the new store.



The Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT) project in Fort Wayne, Ind., broke ground last month. At $188 million, it is the largest construction and public-private investment project in the history of Indiana’s second-largest city. The tunnel is being constructed by Lane Construction’s subsidiary S.A. Healy Co., with technical assistance from Lane’s parent company, Salini Impregilo. The tunnel is being added to keep waste out of Fort Wayne’s rivers by collecting and conveying combined sewer overflows (CSO) from eight locations along the St. Mary’s and Maumee rivers. Once completed, the system is predicted to reduce 90% of CSOs, more than 850 billion gallons on average each year. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, members of the Fort Wayne City Council, neighborhood leaders, and city utilities staff members joined personnel from Lane Construction, S.A. Healy, Salini Impregilo and others in the P3 team for the groundbreaking. The project is expected to be completed in 2021 and was designed for a life expectancy of 100 years.