Arup USA Inc. Awarded $1.5M Contract to Study Boston's North-South Rail Link

The Massachusetts Dept. of Transportation has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Arup USA Inc. to conduct a feasibility study of Boston’s so-called North-South Rail Link, a proposed project to build a tunnel that would connect the city’s two main rail hubs: North and South stations.

The 2.7-mile tunnel would allow commuter rail trains to pass underneath the heart of the city without stopping and turning around.

On its website, a group called Citizens for North South Rail Project says the disconnected system as it stands today is a “hodgepodge of 19th century rail lines” that has created what is essentially two separate commuter rail systems on the north and south sides of the city. “They are disconnected from each other, and neither connects fully to our subway system,” the group says. “The result is a fragmented region in which workers and employers cannot access each other efficiently, where highway congestion is severe, and economic opportunity is very unequally distributed.

“These disconnections squander the potential of our existing transportation infrastructure and hobble our regional economy, particularly impacting areas to the north and west of the city.”

Awarded to Arup on June 30 by MassDOT’s Office of Transportation Planning, the North-South Rail Link Feasibility Reassessment “will update a prior study on a proposed rail tunnel connecting North Station and South Station and determine whether further technical and financial analysis is warranted,” says Joe Pesaturo, director of communications at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

According to a report in the Boston Business Journal, the goal of the study will be to estimate the projects cost. Pesaturo says the study is to be completed by Spring 2018. A 1995 draft environmental impact report on the project was shelved in 2003 during Gov. Mitt Romney’s administration.