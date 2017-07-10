MidwestMidwest Construction ProjectsFeatures

Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 17

ENR Pulse News
July 10, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Midwest Pulse
Reprints
No Comments

Planning

Illinois

Swift Current Energy is in planning for its $240-million HillTopper Wind project in Logan County. It plans to bring the project—formerly Meridien Wind—online in 2018. Swift Current Energy, Boston, swiftcurrentenergy.com. DR#17-00589452.


Contracts

Illinois

Walsh Construction Co. is constructing the $360-million Wolf Point East tower in Chicago for Hines. Work on the 60-story building’s foundation and underground garage started in July. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli, the 1.5-million-sq-ft building will feature 698 residential units. Completion is set for mid-2019. Walsh Construction Co., 929 W. Adams St., Chicago, 60607. DR#13-00433760.

Missouri

Clayco Construction Co. is working as the general contractor for Pfizer Inc.’s estimated $167-million research and development facility in Chesterfield. The three-story, 294,000-sq-ft, structural-steel facility will include 229,000 sq ft of lab space and 65,000 sq ft of office space. Clayco Construction Co., 2199 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, 63114-5721. DR#16-00709258.

Ohio

Shook Construction Co. is working as construction manager for the $270-million Akron City Hospital Patient Tower project. The project, scheduled for a spring 2019 completion, includes construction of two six-story buildings totaling 350,000 sq ft. Shook Construction Co., 10245 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, 44141-3341. DR#16-00505172.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in the Midwest, visit enr.com/midwest.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article