Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 17

Planning

Illinois

Swift Current Energy is in planning for its $240-million HillTopper Wind project in Logan County. It plans to bring the project—formerly Meridien Wind—online in 2018. Swift Current Energy, Boston, swiftcurrentenergy.com. DR#17-00589452.



Contracts

Illinois

Walsh Construction Co. is constructing the $360-million Wolf Point East tower in Chicago for Hines. Work on the 60-story building’s foundation and underground garage started in July. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli, the 1.5-million-sq-ft building will feature 698 residential units. Completion is set for mid-2019. Walsh Construction Co., 929 W. Adams St., Chicago, 60607. DR#13-00433760.

Missouri

Clayco Construction Co. is working as the general contractor for Pfizer Inc.’s estimated $167-million research and development facility in Chesterfield. The three-story, 294,000-sq-ft, structural-steel facility will include 229,000 sq ft of lab space and 65,000 sq ft of office space. Clayco Construction Co., 2199 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, 63114-5721. DR#16-00709258.

Ohio

Shook Construction Co. is working as construction manager for the $270-million Akron City Hospital Patient Tower project. The project, scheduled for a spring 2019 completion, includes construction of two six-story buildings totaling 350,000 sq ft. Shook Construction Co., 10245 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, 44141-3341. DR#16-00505172.

