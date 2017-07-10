Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Minneapolis

Midwest Construction NewsMidwest

Overall Construction Spending Expected to Fall by More Than 6% This Year

A decline in non-residential and nonbuilding work will more than offset the rise in residential activity.

July 10, 2017
City Grill

Steve AlmSteve Alm
Senior Principal
Stantec Twin Cities

“We’re seeing the Twin Cities market continue to show signs of steady growth across sectors,” Alm says. “Much of the public sector’s future here depends on our Legislature successfully coming to agreement on a long-term transportation funding bill and a bonding bill, but clearly the need for infrastructure investment continues to grow.

We’re also seeing some great opportunities for continued urban renewal and transit-oriented development projects that have transformational potential within the core urban areas as well as our suburban centers.”


Firm in Focus

Stantec Twin Cities
2335 Highway 36, St. Paul
Sr. Principal/Regional Business Leader: Steve Alm
What’s New: The Highway 610 and Noble Parkway Park and Ride Facility in Brooklyn Park, Minn., generates its own heating, cooling and electricity via geothermal heat pumps and a solar array.

