Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Raleigh
City Grill
Danielle Davis
Past President of Triangle Chapter at SMPS and Marketing Manager
Sfl+a Architects
Construction activity is definitely picking up in the Raleigh/Durham area, says Davis. “Companies are looking to this area to move offices and establish headquarters.” While the area’s universities remain a hub of activity—with both academic and student housing projects—multi-use office/apartment/retail building projects are “exploding throughout all parts of the region,” she says. In addition to multiresidential projects, homebuilders are moving forward on numerous subdivisions, she adds.
Firm in Focus
Sfl+a Architects
333 Fayetteville St., Ste. 225, Raleigh
President/CEO: Robbie Ferris
Employees: 22
Founded: 1982
What’s New: In downtown Raleigh, Sfl+a and its development arm, FirstFloor Development, are moving forward with the 10-story City Gateway project, which is being designed to be energy positive.