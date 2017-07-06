Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Raleigh

City Grill

Danielle Davis

Past President of Triangle Chapter at SMPS and Marketing Manager

Sfl+a Architects

Construction activity is definitely picking up in the Raleigh/Durham area, says Davis. “Companies are looking to this area to move offices and establish headquarters.” While the area’s universities remain a hub of activity—with both academic and student housing projects—multi-use office/apartment/retail building projects are “exploding throughout all parts of the region,” she says. In addition to multiresidential projects, homebuilders are moving forward on numerous subdivisions, she adds.



Firm in Focus

Sfl+a Architects

333 Fayetteville St., Ste. 225, Raleigh

President/CEO: Robbie Ferris

Employees: 22

Founded: 1982

What’s New: In downtown Raleigh, Sfl+a and its development arm, FirstFloor Development, are moving forward with the 10-story City Gateway project, which is being designed to be energy positive.