Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Miami
City Grill
Becky Hachenburg
Vice President, Southeast Region
Stantec
“Despite a slower-than-expected start to construction in South Florida when compared to 2016, there isn’t a shortage of work,” says Hachenburg. Non-residential construction is up while residential is down, she adds. “Although condo sales have slowed, Miami Beach has been one of the more resilient markets, with a large proportion of investment coming from outside the U.S.” Noting “significant development” in downtown districts, Hachenburg sees “a lot of excitement for the new Brightline train,” set to begin service this summer.
Firm in Focus
Plaza Construction
120 N.E. 27th St., Miami
President: Brad Meltzer
Employees: 259
Founded: 1986
What’s New: Plaza Construction is building the $450-million, 63-story One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects. The project’s sculptural exoskeleton core eliminates internal columns.