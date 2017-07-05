Appropriators Spurn Trump Request to Slice Corps Budget

Signals are strong that Congress will reject President Trump’s proposed sharp spending cut in fiscal year 2018 for the Army Corps of Engineers’ civil-works program, which includes locks and dams, flood control and other projects.

Trump’s FY18 budget request, released on May 22, would slash the Corps’ civil-works funds by $1 billion, to $5 billion. But a House appropriations subcommittee has spurned that proposal. It cleared a bill on June 28 that has a 2% hike for civil works, to $6.16 billion.

In the Senate, Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who chairs the appropriations subcommittee in charge of Corps spending, said at a June 28 hearing that Trump’s proposed cut for the Corps would be “an enormous step backwards.” He said, “We should spend more, not less, on our nation’s water infrastructure.”

The panel’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), agrees, saying Trump’s reduction for the Corps “is really horrendous.”

John Doyle, special counsel with law and lobbying firm Jones Walker LLP, says, “It’s highly unlikely that anything close to the administration’s budget proposal for the Corps … is going to be approved by either the House or Senate appropriators.”

Jim Walker, American Association of Port Authorities director of navigation policy and legislation, is awaiting the House bill’s full details, but adds, “On the surface, things look very good for navigation.”

Walker was pleased to see that the House subcommittee called for spending $1.34 billion from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, up from $1.3 billion this year. That increase meets the trust-fund spending target set in the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, he notes.

In the House panel’s bill, the big winner is Corps operation and maintenance, which get a 12% boost, to $3.52 billion. Trump proposed a reduction of $49 million.

The subcommittee bill would trim the Corps construction account 10%, to $1.7 billion. Trump’s request would slash Corps construction 46% to $1 billion.