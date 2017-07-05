Pulse: Project News for the Week of July 10, 2017

Planning

Arkansas The University of Arkansas is planning to carry out a full restoration and renovation of the Agriculture Building on its Fayetteville campus. While structurally intact, the Collegiate Gothic-style building, completed in 1927, requires full modernization of its mechanical; electrical and plumbing systems; complete repair of the building envelope; and replacement of windows, which must meet the profile and fenestration patterns of the originals, because the building is landmarked. The project is valued at $20 million. University of Arkansas, One University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 72701. DR#17-00594751.

Colorado Pelican Bluffs Holdings LLC is planning to develop Pelican Bluffs multifamily housing at the intersection of Crossroads Blvd and Street in Windsor. The complex will include 22 buildings containing 154 units. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. TST Inc. Consulting Engineers, 748 Whalers Way, Fort Collins, 80525. DR#17-00598970.

Connecticut Keystone Companies LLC is planning to develop The Lodges at Storrs apartment complex in Storrs. It will consist of 47 two-story buildings, containing 218 units, to house 692 students from the University of Connecticut. KTGY Architecture & Planning is the designer, and the project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Keystone Companies LLC, Attn: Anthony Giorgio, Managing Director, 30 Dorset Crossing, Simsbury, 06070. DR#06-00905021.

North Dakota Minnesota Soybean Processors is planning to construct a soybean processing plant on a 150-acre site in Spiritwood. The plant will have a crushing capacity of 125,000 bushels per day, and will produce soybean meal; refined, bleached and deodorized soybean oil; and biodiesel. The owner will act as general contractor and hire subcontractors. The project is valued at $240 million. Minnesota Soybean Processors, Attn: Scott Austin, General Manager, P.O. Box 100, Brewster, Minn., 56119. DR#17-00533850.

Virginia Loudoun County is planning to build an animal services facility in Leesburg. The 25,000-sq-ft building will host dispatch services, educational programs, counseling services, a veterinary clinic for the medical treatment of shelter pets, and outdoor training and exercise areas. Animal Arts is the designer, and the project is valued at between $11 million and $12 million. Loudoun County Division of Procurement, One Harrison St. S.E., Leesburg, 20175. DR#15-00645338.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Missouri American Residential Contractors LLC has begun carrying out the conversion of St. Anthony’s Catholic Retirement Community at 6724 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. The project entails demolition, installation of new windows and facade, conversion of tower to living units, and building two separate wings containing 49 assisted living apartments and 54 memory care units. The designers are BNB Design and Gastinger Walker Harden + Bee Triplett Buck. The project is valued at $25 million. American Residential Contractors LLC, 1809 W. Ferrel Drive, Olathe, Kansas 66061. DR#15-00499799.

Nevada Granite Construction has begun constructing phase two of the State Route 28 Shared Use Path between Incline Village and Sand Harbor. This is a component of the 30+ mile long Stateline-to-Stateline Bikeway North Demonstration Project along the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. An underpass will be added beneath the roadway to bring the path from the east side to the west side of the road near the Flume Trail. The overall project is valued at $33 million. Granite Construction, 1900 Glendale Ave., Sparks, 89431. DR#16-00706692.

Tennessee Alstom Power Inc. is rehabilitating the unit #4 turbine generator at the Old Hickory Powerhouse, adjacent to the Old Hickory Lock and Dam on the Cumberland River near Hendersonville. The work includes realigning units, replacing the stator core, rewinding the stator, refurbishing rotor poles and servomotors, welding stainless overlay of the discharge ring, installing high pressure lift system, and refurbishing or replacing worn Kaplan runner parts and wicket gates. The project is valued at $19.3 million. Alstom Power Inc., 7901 Southpark Plaza, Littleton, Colo. 80120. DR#16-00530053.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Georgia 7/18 The Rockdale County Board of Education is seeking subcontractor bidders to carry out the construction of a new Pine Street Elementary School, to replace the existing school building. The two-story, 170,000-sq-ft building will contain 51 classrooms, a media center and a two-story rotunda. Smallwood Reynolds Stewart Stewart & Associates Inc. designed the building, which is valued at $16 million. Rockdale County Board of Education, 954 N. Main St. N.W., Conyers, 30012. DR#16-00641057.

Oklahoma 7/18 The City of Owasso is seeking bidders to construct a new Owasso Fire Dept. public safety complex. It will incorporate a new fire station, fire administration building and a training facility. The satellite fire station will house eight firefighter-medic personnel with four double-deep apparatus bays, appropriate bunk rooms and other support areas. The project is valued at $15 million. City of Owasso, 111 N. Main St., Owasso, 74055. DR#15-00680373.

