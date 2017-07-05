Southeast Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 10

Planning

Georgia

Selig Enterprises is in design development for its 1105 West Peachtree mixed-use project. Estimated at $400 million, the project will include two 32-story buildings featuring office space, 80 residential units and a 153-room hotel. Selig Enterprises Inc., 1100 Spring St. NW, Ste. 550, Atlanta, 30309-2857. DR#16-00718836.

South Carolina

The South Carolina State Ports Authority, with federal and state funding now approved, is moving forward with planning for its estimated $509-million Charleston Harbor Deepening project, which calls for dredging the harbor to a depth of 52 ft. The authority hopes to start construction by the end of 2017. South Carolina State Ports Authority, P.O. Box 22287, Charleston, 29413-2287. DR#16-00665061.



Contracts

Florida

Overland Contracting is serving as general contractor for NextEra Energy’s $136-million Indian River FPL Blue Cypress Solar Center project in Vero Beach. Construction of the 74-MW facility began in June, with build-out set for March 2018. Overland Contracting, 600 N. Greenfield Parkway, Garner, N.C., 27529-6947. DR#17-00560225.

Georgia

Turner Construction Co. is part of a team leading the $192.5-million renovation of Philips Arena in Atlanta. The project includes construction of amenities, suites, a video system and concourses. Project completion is scheduled for October 2018. Turner Construction Co., 3560 Lenox Road, Ste. 1100, Atlanta, 30326-4266. DR#15-00658621.

