Some Progress, But Illinois Budget Impasse Continues

Nearly $2.2 billion in highway and bridge construction spending on 900 active projects in Illinois remains shut down as the state budget remains caught up in politics.

The state has been operating without an official budget for three years as a government funding standoff continues between Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and Gov. Bruce Rauner (R), even after a funding deadline passed on July 1.

Rating agencies threatened to reduce Illinois' bond rating to junk when the deadline passed. Rauner has asked for "structural reform" such as workers’ compensation changes and consolidation and local control of bargaining and bidding to drive down property taxes.

Madigan has favored raising income taxes and other revenue measures.

The Illinois House of Representatives passed both a revenue and an omnibus appropriations bill late Sunday. The revenue package includes a permanent personal income tax increase to 4.95% and a corporate rate hike to 7%. That measure passed 72-45.

However, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, which could vote on the measure as soon as today. If it does not pass a Senate vote then both sides would likely have to start over with a new bill. Rauner has said he’ll keep the legislature in emergency session until the budget crisis is resolved. Even if the current tax increase bill passes the Illinois Senate Rauner has said he’ll veto it but, if Madigan is able to hold the votes of at least 71 of the 72 state representatives who passed the bill, then that would be enough to override the gubernatorial veto.

The continued shutdown is predicted to significantly impact construction and engineering companies.

An American Road and Transportation Builders Association economic analysis estimates that a week-long shutdown of state transportation projects will cost the industry and taxpayers at least $34 million, with longer delays having larger economic repercussions.

"Shutdown procedures and processes are complete and contractors, engineers, and the motoring public are all at the mercy of the legislature now," said David Rock, president of IHC Construction Co. and chairman of the state roadbuilders' association. "I have a project on I-55 and Lake Shore Drive that is only two weeks away from completion that is now shut down. And there are 900 more projects like mine shutting down in this state."