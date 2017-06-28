Operator of Texas P3 Roadway, SH 130, Emerges from Chapter 11 with Restructure, New Leadership

Fifteen months after filing Chapter 11 protection, SH 130 Concession Co., the private entity that operates and maintains the 41-mile southern section of State Highway 130, on June 28 announced new ownership, new senior management and $260 million in new financing.

Strategic Value Partners LLC (SVPGlobal) is leading the new ownership group, while Louis Berger Services has been hired to operate and maintain the roadway. Andy Bailey was named CEO of the concession, effective immediately.

According to the company, the financial reorganization removed $1.4 billion in debt from the firm’s balance sheet and will significantly improve the liquidity of the business.

Toll rates along SH 130 have remained the same and were unaffected by the bankruptcy or restructuring, as those rates are set in the company's Facility Concession Agreement with the Texas Dept. of Transportation, which still remains in place, according to a company spokesperson.

The company noted that more than 7.68 million toll transactions were completed along the southern section of SH 130 in 2016, which was an 11% increase over 2015 figures, while truck traffic along the roadway also increased by 15% in the period.

“SH 130 Concession Company has emerged from the Chapter 11 process as a much stronger company,” Bailey said in a statement. “Our capital structure has been transformed and the company’s new owners are committed to investing in the improvements, technology and people needed to enhance the driving experience for our existing customers and attract new drivers to the roadway.”

Other additions to senior leadership include Mike Pillsbury as chief operating officer, as well as Harry Quarls as the new chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, who is joined by new board members Deirdre Delisi, Jordi Graells, Daniel Han and Keith Min.