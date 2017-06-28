Power & Industrial
Top 500 Sourcebook

Power Markets Shift, Regulation Rolled Back

Empire District Electric’s Riverton, Kan., plant.

Burns & McDonnell designed Empire District Electric’s Riverton, Kan., plant.

PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACK & VEATCH

June 28, 2017
Jeff Yoders
KEYWORDS ENR Top 500 Design Firms / Top Design Firms Sourcebook
Reprints
No Comments

While demand remains strong for renewable power generation and steady for natural gas, the rest of the picture for the power sector remains cloudy as government mandates are changing under the Trump administration.

Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and signed an executive order that requires the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to rescind the Clean Power Plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from power generation. The administration has ordered a review of the electricity grid, which, ultimately, could move electric generation away from renewables.

“Since the Clean Power Plan had already been stayed in early 2016, it has had very little impact on our current projects,” says Roger Lenertz, executive vice president of power at Black & Veatch. “The likelihood of its withdrawal or revision by the current administration is being considered in our support of long-range resource planning projects. However, it’s only one of numerous factors, such as market projections, that are informing strategic planning efforts.”

ENR 2017 Top Design Firms Sourcebook

Asked about the trends that are driving the market, leaders from top design firms cited private ownership and development of generation plants, a continued need for better transmission and distribution infrastructure, and more reliance on renewables.

While utilities are building more generation, independent power producers still drive most work. IPPs sell power to public utilities and end users, and all the design firm leaders that spoke with ENR suggested IPPs will continue to play an important role in the U.S. market.

“The number of combined-cycle plants we’re seeing for the larger base-load plants in the 500- to 1,000-megawatt range is probably about the same that we’ve seen in the past two to three years—a half-dozen projects in the U.S. in any given year,” says Jack Daly, executive vice president of the fossil-power technologies group at Sargent & Lundy. “Last year, it was predominantly IPPs developing the larger plants. This year, we’ve seen more utilities bidding new baseload plants.”

Natural gas remains the most promising fossil fuel in dual-cycle and fossil-fuel generation plants.

“We have seen a tapering off traditional utilities building those assets [that is, plants that burn natural gas] over the years,” says John Olander, group president of transmission and distribution at Burns & McDonnell. “It’s moving more onto the developer front and being driven by the operator pricing model. Owners are willing to pay for generation being available first and the actual energy produced second. Gas is still the go-to fossil fuel.”

Lenertz says fewer projects and more competition have caused Black & Veatch’s gas-generation project volume to decline. But other markets remain strong, he noted.

Power transmission and delivery continue to see a substantial number of build or upgrade programs, responding to the need to move more remote renewable-energy resources to large load centers. Many of these projects face regulatory hurdles and financial pressure because of their location and costs.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jeff Yoders

Will Politics Make US Manufacturing Great?

JE Dunn Selected as ENR Midwest's 2017 Contractor of the Year

Jeff-yoders
ENR Midwest Editor and Associate Technology Editor Jeff Yoders has been writing about design and construction innovations for 16 years. He is a two-time Jesse H. Neal award winner and multiple ASBPE winner for his tech coverage. Jeff previously launched Building Design + Construction's building information modeling blog and wrote a geographic information systems column at CE News. He also wrote about materials prices, construction procurement and estimation for MetalMiner.com. He lives in Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, where the pace of innovation never leaves him without a story to chase.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article