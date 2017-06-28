AIA Colorado Presents 2017 AIA10 Awards for Young Architects

The American Institute of Architects Colorado recently presented the 2017 AIA10 Awards. The awards program honors the best design work from emerging architectural professionals who are members of AIA Colorado. The competition is open to students, design professionals and architects licensed for 10 years or less.

Winners in 14 categories were selected by a jury of architects that included: Ben Blanchard, Anderson Mason Dale Architects PC; Cindy Harvey, RNL; Julian Lineham, Studio NYL; Julianne Scherer, HDR; and Mark Tremmel, Tremmel Design Group.

This marks the 18th year that AIA Colorado has recognized the work of emerging professionals through an awards program. The 2017 winners are as follows:

Portfolio. This award highlights design and creative achievements through work represented in a portfolio.

Winner: Matthew Miller Portfolio. Matthew Miller, University of Cincinnati

Honorable Mention: Jesse Ledin Portfolio. Jesse Ledin, University of Colorado Denver

Craftsmanship – Architectural. This award honors craftsmanship, technique and creative ability as exhibited through architectural models.

Winner: Dream Hostel. Rob Hollis

Honorable Mention: Sculpted Space. Matthew Miller, University of Cincinnati

Craftsmanship – Artistic. This award honors craftsmanship skill, technique and creative ability as exhibited through any physical artistic medium, including furniture design, object or ornament design, sculpting, woodworking, pottery, photography, sketches, water colors, journals, painting, metal work and others.

Winner: Whale Chair. Christopher M. Smith, 4240 Architecture

Honorable Mention: Curtis Street View. Stephanie Wood & Kathryn Mullinax University of Colorado Denver

Unbuilt Architecture – Under 20,000 Sq Ft. This award recognizes the outstanding design achievement of a project under 20,000 sq ft that has not yet been built.

Winner: Still Water Pavilion. Tanner Morrow & Bernard Jeffers, University of Colorado Denver

Unbuilt Architecture – Over 20,000 Sq Ft. This award recognizes the outstanding design achievement of a project over 20,000 sq ft that has not yet been built.

Winner: Tokyo Vertical Cemetery. Kevin Sietmann & Brian Martin, Tomecek Studio Architecture • Honorable Mention: Rocky Mountain Public Media Center. Michael Krause, Tryba Architects

Honorable Mention: Scandinavian Designs – Corte Madera. Iassen Vladimirov & Caitlin Pfarr, Roth Sheppard Architects

Built Architecture – Under 20,000 Sq Ft. This award recognizes the outstanding design achievement of a project under 20,000 sq ft that has been built.

Winner: Old Pond Residence. Todd Kennedy. Additional team members: Rich Carr, Gage Reese, Maura Trumble, Wren Hoffman, CCY Architects

Interior Architecture. This award recognizes exceptional interior architectural design.

Winner: Gensler Denver. Alex Garrison & Jonas Phillipsen. Additional team members: Jon Gambrill, Brent Mather, Jay McFarland, Lindsay Masteller, Gretchen Bustillos, Anni Hurt, Beth Mosenthal, Gensler

Most Sustainable Project. This award recognizes the outstanding design achievement of a built project featuring the most creative and successful sustainable design strategies with recordable production.

Winner: ECE. Christopher Kleingartner, Coty Sandberg, Adam Riddle, Ann Cosgrove, Joe Barnes, J.B. Park, HDR Architecture

Historic Preservation. This award recognizes outstanding design achievement in the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration or reconstruction of a historic property.

Winner: Hotel Jerome. Delvon Nemechek & Sarah Broughton, Rowland+ Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design

Honorable Mention: Wyoming State Capitol Exterior Restoration. Cat Brown, HDR Architecture

Creative Concept. This award recognizes the exceptional creative concept of a designed object, including furniture, industrial design, product prototypes, architectural elements, digital media or digital fabrication.

Winner: The Laundry Truck. Dorothy Ma, Radian Inc.

The AIA10 Award. This highlights an emerging professional who has displayed outstanding achievements in the field of design or allied arts, community involvement and dedication to the profession in Colorado.

Winner: Christopher Kleingartner, HDR Architecture

Community Legacy Award. This recognizes the community involvement or service initiative organized by an individual or group of individuals that leverages their architectural skills, values and dedication to the profession.

Winner: Radian Inc., Tim Reinen & Dorothy Ma

Best of Section Awards. These recognize the most creative solution to a design problem in the form of a built work of architecture in each AIA Colorado section.