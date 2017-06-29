Elevators Get Big Lift With First Sideways-Travel System

On June 22, while unveiling the world’s first ropeless and sideways-travel elevator system at its 246-m-tall test tower in Rottweil, Germany, elevator maker thyssenkrupp announced that OVG Real Estate will be the first to install the system. Thyssenkrupp figures the system, called MULTI, can increase shaft capacity by up to 50% and a building’s usable area by 25%. OVG plans to install MULTI, which uses magnetic levitation technology much like a train, in its 140-m-tall East Side Tower, Berlin, expected to open in 2020.