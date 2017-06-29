Svinicke Approved for New Term at NRC, Continues as Chair

The Senate has confirmed Kristine L. Svinicki to another term on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The June 26 vote was 88-9 and came just four days before her term was to expire.

Svinicki, who first joined the commission in 2008, will continue as its chair, a post she has held since Jan. 23. A nuclear engineer, she was a Senate staffer for more than 10 years. Before that, she worked for the Dept. of Energy at its headquarters and its Idaho operations office. The NRC, which has five members when it is at full strength, now has two vacancies. To fill those slots, President Trump has nominated Annie Caputo, a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee staffer, and David Wright, the former chairman of the South Carolina Public Service Commission.