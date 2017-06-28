Indiana Takes Over Failed Privatized Highway

Indiana will assume control of a nearly $476-million public-private-partnership project to complete a 21-mile section of I-69 that is two years behind schedule. The state is set to terminate the contract with the Spanish-led developer and has named Walsh Group, a former P3 project competitor, as construction manager to complete work.

“I believe this is the first P3 to fail during construction,” says William Reinhardt, editor of industry publication Public Works Financing. The Indiana Finance Authority in 2014 selected a team led by Isolux Infrastructure Netherlands, a unit of Spain-based Grupo Isolux Corsan, to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project. Grupo Isolux—ranked at No. 117 on ENR’s list of the Top 250 Global Contractors, with nearly $2.4 billion in reported 2015 revenue— now faces insolvency. Isolux Infrastructure was split from the parent and now is owned by a Canadian pension fund.

Others that competed for the job were Macquarie Capital Group, with Lane Infrastructure and Parsons Brinckerhoff; Plenary Group, with Granite Weber and AECOM; and Walsh Investors, with Walsh Construction and Parsons Transportation Group.

Isolux’s $325-million bid was $75 million less than the closest proposal, sources familiar with the project said. IFA and state DOT staff scored the bid and awarded the contract, said Dan Huge, IFA’s public finance director. The project has $185 million in federal funds and Federal Highway Administration procurement oversight. Vice President Mike Pence (R), then Indiana governor, signed off on the project, Huge said. Standard & Poor’s on June 6 placed it on credit-watch. IFA, which predicts a 2018 completion date, will issue $246 million in highway revenue bonds to replace the developer’s private activity bonds. IFA has estimated it will take $236.8 million to complete the I-69 segment.