Product Snapshot: Torpedo Level and Motor Grader

Torpedo Level: Built-In LED

The UltraView LED torpedo level features a built-in LED to illuminate the bubble meniscus. The level also features a window so the bubble can be seen from the top. Rare-earth magnets keep the level attached to metal surfaces, and an anti-slip grip prevents the level from sliding when set on a surface. A ruler groove allows for a ruler or other straight edge to be inserted for longer measurements, and it also serves as a V-groove to help the level balance on pipes. Empire Level; www.empirelevel.com



Rigid-Body Truck: Traction Control System

The HD325-8 off-highway truck with dump body has a payload capacity of 40.3 tons. The truck’s engine is able to deliver a net 514 horsepower and boasts a 9% improvement in fuel efficiency, compared to the HD325-7 truck. Komatsu’s traction-control system, which automatically adjusts braking for improved traction, is now a standard feature. The cab sports a 7-in. LCD color monitor, with a dedicated rearview camera. The truck’s engine meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards, achieving 98% of regeneration passively. Komatsu America; www.komatsuamerica.com



Rotary Hammer: Silica-Dust Collection Options

The Hilti TE 3-C SDS rotary hammer is able to deliver 5,160 bpm with 1.8 ft-lb of impact energy. Easily be switched between hammer-drilling, drilling and chiseling modes, the tool has a lock button for continuous chiseling. The side handle can be rotated 360° as needed. Several dust collection systems are available for the rotary hammer, including a shroud that attaches to the depth gauge, hollow drill bits and a chuck adapter that collects overhead dust. Designed for drilling and breaking concrete and masonry, the tool can be used to drive screws using optional bit holders. Hilti; www.hilti.com



Motor Grader: Dual-Joystick Controls Available

The JD622 motor grader has an operating weight of 42,060 lb and is powered by a 225 hp engine. As one of the lighter motor grader’s in Deere’s lineup, it is well suited for smaller projects when maneuverability is required. It is available with dual-joystick controls as an option, instead of traditional motor-grader controls. The JD622 features six-wheel drive, improving blade pull when working through tough soils. Grade-control systems from Topcon, Trimble or Leica Geosystems can be factory-installed, and an automated cross-slope function is included as a standard feature. Deere Construction & Forestry; www.deere.com

Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.