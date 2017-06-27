Pulse: Project News for the Week of July 3, 2017

Planning

Alabama Engel Realty Co. is planning to develop Apartments at CrossPlex, a residential complex situated at 2331 Bessemer Rd. in Birmingham. Davis Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Engel Realty Co., Attn: Phyllis Kelsey, 951 18th St., Birmingham, 32505. DR#16-00563139.

District of Columbia Valor Development is planning to construct the Ladybird Residential Development at 4330 48th St., N.W., formerly the site of a SuperFresh grocery store, in the American University Park neighborhood. The Ladybird development will be a 230-unit complex, with underground parking and ground level retail. Torti Gallas Urban Inc. is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Valor Development, Attn: Will Lansing, Project Manager, 4619 41st St., N.W., Washington 20016. DR#15-00645570.

Georgia The Georgia Technology Authority is planning to build the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Facility in Augusta. The five-story, 159,000-sq-ft facility will include classrooms, conference rooms and a 320-seat lecture hall with slope seating. It will serve the Defense Dept., the National Security Agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit and the August University Cyber Program. Gensler is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $35 million and $40 million. Georgia Technology Authority, Attn: Charles Brooks, Procurement Director, 47 Trinity Ave., S.W., Atlanta, 30334. DR#17-00589242.

Hawaii The Hawaii Housing & Finance Development Corp. is planning to develop Leialii workforce housing, a mixed-use community with both affordable and market-rate housing as well as commercial and light-industrial spaces and public facilities, in Lahaina. The proposed development will range from 2,921 to 4,105 dwelling units in a mix of single-family, medium-density multifamily and high-density multifamily. Approximately 200 dwelling units are expected to be built per year below the proposed Lahaina Bypass. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Hawaii Housing & Finance Development Corp., Attn: Stanley Fujimoti, Project Manager, 677 Queen St., Honolulu, 96813. DR#10-00473605.

Louisiana The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is planning to build its Baton Rouge Water Campus, featuring an office building, a research and interpretative center, and a large physical model of the Mississippi River, on a 65,000-sq-ft site at 301 Main St. in Baton Rouge. Dover, Kohl & Partners is designing the complex, which has been valued at $45 million. Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Attn: Renee McKee, 450 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, 70801. DR#14-00417759.

Minnesota OneTwoOne Development is planning to build the Zvago Senior Co-op in Apple Valley. The four-story, 122,472-sq-ft building will contain between 58 and 71 units. Kaas Wilson Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. OneTwoOne Development, Attn: Timothy Nichols, Project Manager, Apple Valley, 55124. DR#15-00515099.

Oregon The Rose Community Development Corp. is planning to construct the Jade Apartments and Community Center at 2517 S.E. 82nd Ave. in Portland. The four-story, mixed-use building will contain 48 low-income units, ground-floor commercial space and 18 parking stalls. SERA Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $16.5 million. Rose Community Development Corp., Attn: Nick Sauvie, Director, 5215 S.E. Duke St., Portland, 97206. DR#16-00732545.

Wisconsin Growing Power is planning to construct a five-story, 34,000-sq-ft building, sited at 5500 W. Silver Spring Dr. in Milwaukee, to serve as a vertical farm and classroom. It will contain classrooms, offices, food and fish growing space, food processing space, a demonstration kitchen and a retail food outlet. Kubala Washatko Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $8 million and $10 million. Growing Power, Attn: Will Allen, CEO, 5500 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee, 53218. DR#10-00698987.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Arizona PCL Constructors Inc. has started carrying out improvements to the wastewater treatment plant in Willcox. The work involves building a 800,000-gallon-per-day oxidation ditch system and two independent clarifiers with waste-activated sludge pumps, which will accumulate sludge in an open, aerated digester until there is enough to discharge into a drying bed or other dewatering process. Wilson Engineers is the designer of the project, which is valued at $13.2 million. PCL Constructors Inc., Attn: Lisa Plante, 1711 W. Greentree Dr., Tempe, 85284. DR#10-00712600.

Iowa MCS Inc. has started constructing a Waspy Truck Stop on Highway 71 in Audubon. The project entails two two-story buildings, totaling 49,700 sq ft. One building will be a 40-room hotel with a conference room, exercise room and a spa area; the other will be a 14,500-sq-ft convenience store and restaurant. Also, there will be 16 gas pumps and nine diesel pumps. The project is valued at $18 million. MCS Inc., Attn: Steve May, 949 Market St., Audubon, 50025. DR#17-00631336.

New Jersey Turner Construction Co. has started building a new Virtua Family Health Center at 1000 Atlantic Ave. in Camden. The two-story, 36,000-sq-ft facility will replace the existing Kyle W. Will Family Health Center. Virtua Health System is the project owner, and Stantec Architecture & Engineering LLC is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $22 million. Turner Construction Co., Attn: Sarah Murphy, Project Manager, 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130. DR#16-00703098.

Washington The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $20.2-million firm-fixed-price contract to J.E. McAmis Inc. for the north-jetty rehabilitation project at the mouth of the Columbia River at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco. J.E. McAmis Inc., 621 Country Dr., Chico, Calif. 95928. DR#17-00522073.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Texas 7/12 The Texas Dept. of Transportation is seeking bidders to replace the swing bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 457 in Yoakum. The project is valued at $39.1 million. Texas Dept. of Transportation, 200 E. Riverside Dr.,Austin, 78704. DR#17-00677567.

Minnesota 8/15 The Metropolitan Council, the Twin Cities regional policy-making body and planning agency, is seeking bidders to carry out phase one of heavy construction for the Metro Green Line Southwest. Phase one entails installing 14.5 miles of new double-track through Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. It includes new bridges, pedestrian cut-and-cover tunnels, retaining walls, park-and-ride surface lots and light-rail stations. AECOM is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $626 million. Metropolitan Council, Attn: Auburn Dees, Project Manager, 390 Robert St., St. Paul, 55101. DR#14-00631719.

Florida 8/25 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out a dredging project in Jacksonville Harbor. The project consists of widening and deepening to a project depth of 47 ft the existing federal navigation channel, from the entrance of Bar Cut-3 through station 28+18.43 of Bar Cut-45. The completion of the project will take place under multiple contracts. The work will entail about 3 million cu yd of dredged material, which will be placed in the approved ocean disposal site, about 7.7 nautical miles from the dredging location. The project is valued at $50 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 701 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, 32207. DR#17-00673489.

