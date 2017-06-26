Southwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 3

Contract Award

Arizona

The city of Phoenix has selected Felix Construction and MGC Contractors Inc. as the construction managers at-risk to provide design phase services and complete well drilling and casing installation as well as all infrastructure construction services for wells within the city. This will include any wellhead treatment facilities determined to be necessary. There are 21 wells that will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, 10 wells will be designed and constructed before 2021, with each firm constructing five wells. Estimated construction cost for the 10 wells is $47 million. Phase 2 is planned to begin in 2020. Ellen Pimental, City of Phoenix, Engineering & Architectural Services, 200 W. Washington St., 7th Fl., Phoenix, 85003. DR#17-00559389.



Bids

Nevada

The Nevada Dept. of Transportation is accepting bids until July 13 for road resurfacing on U.S. Highway 95 near Carson City. Bids of around $16.7 million are expected with work starting in September. Nevada State Dept. of Transportation, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, 89712. DR#17-00671552.



Proposals

New Mexico

The state of New Mexico is reviewing proposals to renovate and expand the Forensic Laboratory in Santa Fe. The work is intended to create available space in the Dept. of Public Safety headquarters. Project cost is approximately $14 million. Michael Saavedra, State of New Mexico Purchasing, P.O. Box 6850, Santa Fe, 87502. DR#17-00664486.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in the Southwest, visit enr.com/southwest.