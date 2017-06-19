Building Safety

Britain Searches for Buildings Clad with Panels Used on Fire-Devastated Tower

An urgent inspection is under way as death toll at London's Grenfell Tower climbs

Grenfell Tower missing persons.jpg

Tribute wall to the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in London. Photo: Rex Features via AP Images

June 19, 2017
KEYWORDS Building safety / Fire Safety
The new exterior cladding used in a renovation on London's Grenfell Tower, reports the Associated Press, may have been banned under U.K. building regulations, two British ministers said Sunday as police continued their criminal investigation into the inferno that killed at least 58 people.

“London

 
An emergency worker takes photos on a lower level floor of the Grenfell Tower. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Trade Minister Greg Hands said the government is carrying out an "urgent inspection" of the roughly 2,500 similar tower blocks across Britain to assess their safety, while an opposition lawmaker urged the government to quickly secure documents in the Grenfell renovation for the criminal probe.

For full story click here.

