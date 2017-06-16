Building Safety

Subcontracting Raises Concerns After Fatal London Fire

With death toll now at 30, English experts speculate on underlying causes of the Grenfell Tower blaze

grenfell_london_fire_cladding.jpg

Exterior section of Grenfell Tower as the West London building continued to smoulder June 15. Express Newspapers via AP Images

June 16, 2017
KEYWORDS Fire Safety / Grenfell Tower
A long chain of companies was responsible for refurbishing Grenfell Tower, the Guardian newspaper reports, raising concerns among architectural and fire safety experts about the quality of oversight and accountability.

“London
Firefighters battle the blaze at Grenfell Tower. Photo: Rex Features via AP Images

Grenfell Tower is also absent from the websites of several companies involved, many of which list the other projects they have worked on as case studies intended to demonstrate excellence.

The work last year included re-cladding the building with material that commentators allege could have been a factor in the fire’s rapid spread. Click here for full story.

