New Jersey-Staten Island Bridge Goes From Narrow to Wide

Goethals Bridge

The first of two spans opened on June 11 on the new Goethals Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Staten Island.

June 14, 2017
The first of two spans opened on June 11 on the new Goethals Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Staten Island. The $1.5-billion project is the first new New York City bridge in 50 years (ENR.com 12/21/16). It will widen the old, shoulderless, 10-ft-wide lanes to three 12-ft-wide travel lanes in each direction. Further, there will be a 12-ft outer and 5-ft inner shoulder in each direction, a 10-ft walkway-bikeway and a central corridor for potential transit service.

