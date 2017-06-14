New Jersey-Staten Island Bridge Goes From Narrow to Wide
The first of two spans opened on June 11 on the new Goethals Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Staten Island. The $1.5-billion project is the first new New York City bridge in 50 years (ENR.com 12/21/16). It will widen the old, shoulderless, 10-ft-wide lanes to three 12-ft-wide travel lanes in each direction. Further, there will be a 12-ft outer and 5-ft inner shoulder in each direction, a 10-ft walkway-bikeway and a central corridor for potential transit service.