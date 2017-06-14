Maryland Transit Agency Changes Out Top Staff

Parsons Corp., Pasadena, Calif., has elevated Ruth McMorrow to president of Parsons Enterprises, its infrastructure project finance unit. Based in New York City, she was executive vice president of the firm’s enterprise businesses since joining in 2011.

McMorrow, who also will manage Parsons’ mergers and acquisitions, was managing director for Canada-based Scotiabank’s global infrastructure finance group.

Also, Dean Radeloff has joined Parsons as senior vice president, based in Richardson, Texas. He was managing partner in Dallas for Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital LLC.



The Maryland Dept. of Transportation has elevated Kevin B. Quinn to acting administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration. In a June 6 announcement, Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn said Quinn replaces administrator Paul W. Comfort. MDOT did not provide a reason for the exit of Comfort or of chief of staff James Knighton.

The departures come as MTA scales back work on an estimated $5-billion light-rail line in the Washington, D.C., suburbs as it appeals litigation and, on June 18, opens a $135-million Baltimore bus link. An agency spokeswoman did not confirm to The Baltimore Sun whether Comfort or Knighton leaving are linked to Knighton’s apparent authorization of a $65,000 upgrade of Comfort’s office, according to a June 9 Sun report. DOT says Quinn, who is now the firm’s planning and programming director, has been a key manager of the Baltimore bus hub. He joined MTA in 2014 from a previous role as a regional transportation planning manager for STV in Baltimore.

Jeff Kerridge has joined AECOM as senior vice president of business development in its nuclear and environment unit. He previously held executive roles at CH2M, supporting work for the U.K. Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Energy Dept.’s Idaho National Laboratory.

Black Eagle, Mont., energy industrial contractor Loenbro has named Rich Reuter chief operating officer, a newly created role. He had been a VP at Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Inc. Loenbro is ranked at No. 386 on ENR’s list of the Top 400 Contractors, with $169 million in 2016 revenue.