Pulse: Project News for the Week of June 19, 2017

Planning

Maryland Bob Ward Development LLC is planning to develop Monarch Glen, a residential development of 124 homes. It will include 72 single-family homes and 52 townhouses, comprising eight six-unit buildings and a four-unit building. The project is valued at $62 million. Bob Ward Development LLC, Attn: Bob Ward, Owner, 2700 Philadelphia Rd., Edgewood, 21040. DR#15-00696650.

New Mexico The Interfaith Housing Coalition is planning to build the Art + Creativity Center, an apartment complex for people working in creative industries. Located on a 5-acre site on Siler Road in Santa Fe, the complex will include eight three-story buildings: 60 live-work units, 51 of which will be very affordable and nine of which will be market rate; a gallery, a meeting space, a large facility for shared equipment and technology for creative projects, and a pedestrian-bicycling trail. Atkins Olshin Schade Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $15 million. Interfaith Housing Coalition, Attn: Daniel Werwath, COO, 125 E. Palace Ave., Santa Fe, 87501. DR#16-00496859.

Ohio The Woda Group LLC is planning to convert the City Blue Building into Prospect Yard, a luxury loft complex. The five-story, 50,000-sq-ft building is located at 1937 Prospect Ave. East, in Cleveland. Erected in 1911, the building originally housed the Stuyvesant Motor Co. and, later, a Hudson car dealership and a blueprint firm. Chambers Murphy & Burge Restoration Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $14 million. The Woda Group LLC, Attn: Steve Shafer, Project Coordinator, 229 Huber Village Blvd., Westerville, 43081. DR#14-00617591.

Pennsylvania The City of Easton, in partnership with the Da Vinci Science Center, is planning to build the Da Vinci Science Center, an extension of the existing center at 185 S. Third St. in Allentown. The 170,000-sq-ft building will include an aquarium with a 500,000-gallon saltwater shark tank; a large-screen movie theater; a creativity center, featuring 3D printers; a restaurant and a 500-seat banquet area. The project is valued at $130 million. City of Easton, Attn: Scott Klabunde, Purchasing Manager, One South Third St., Easton, 18042. DR#16-00713640.

Washington Rimland Pacific Inc. is planning to develop Semiahmoo Resort, a mixed-use development on a 19.4-acre site at the intersection of Semiahmoo Parkway and Drayton Harbor Road in Blaine. The project will include 40 houses in phase one and up to 79 units in future phases. Further, the project may include potential commercial space, an indoor storage facility and a park site. Ronald T. Jepson and Associates is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Rimland Pacific Inc., Attn: Wayne Schwandt, Managing Director, 965 Grand Blvd., Bellingham, 98229. DR#16-00621031.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Louisiana The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded to Fordice Construction Co. an $8.7-million firm-fixed-price contract for casting articulated concrete mattress segments. To be performed in St. Francisville, the casting is expected to be completed by May 2018. The flexible concrete mats, woven together with steel wire into 140-ft-wide sections, are anchored into sections of the Mississippi River’s banks as revetments, stabilizing the bank by preventing scour. Fordice Construction Co., 1798 Highway 27 South, Vicksburg, Miss. 39181. DR#17-00585933.

New York CNY Builders Inc. has started construction of The Crossing at Jamaica Station, a mixed-use project in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. It will feature two buildings: a 30-story building with 539 apartments and 26,073 sq ft of retail space; and a 16-story building with 130 apartments and 18,335 sq ft of community facility space. BRP Development is the owner. FXFowle Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $407 million. CNY Builders Inc., Attn: James Wurm, 214 W. 39th St., New York City, 10018. DR#14-00463641.



Bid, Proposal Dates

North Carolina 6/27 The Durham County Purchasing Dept. is seeking subcontractor bidders for the micropile work for the Durham County Main Library addition, which will add 20,000 sq ft to the existing 65,000-sq-ft building. The overall project is valued at $28 million. Durham County Purchasing Dept., Attn: Anita Satterfield Torian, Procurement Specialist, 200 E. Main St., Durham, 27701. DR#13-00635332.

California 6/28 The Los Angeles City Board of Public Works is seeking bidders to carry out the Channel 35 Studio relocation project. The project calls for the 18,000-sq-ft building’s east and west facades to retain their historic look, while the south-facing perimeter will be overhauled to bring in more natural light and provide additional space for public access station Channel 35’s two TV studios. Further, the complex will get a 50-seat auditorium, office space, conference rooms, editing bays, parking space for Channel 35 vans and a new rooftop satellite dish. RoTo Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $15 million. Los Angeles City Board of Public Works, 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, 90012. DR#13-00685861.

