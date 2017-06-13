Industrial Leads for the Week of June 19, 2017

Alabama Bunge North America is planning to upgrade and expand the production capacity of its soybean and oil processing plant in Decatur. In addition to the modification of building space, the two-phase project includes the purchase and installation of scales and hoppers; cleaning, cracking, dehulling, conditioning, flaking, solvent-extraction and packaging equipment; and stainless-steel tanks, piping and conveyors. The firm is performing design engineering and procurement in-house. Construction for the $27.5-million phase-one upgrade is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017. Expanding the plant’s processing capacity to 175,000 bushels per day from 145,000 bpd, the $45-million second phase will begin construction in 2019. Bunge North America, 1400 Market St., N.E., Decatur, 35601. IR#AL170507.

New York Total Piping Solutions Inc. is planning to expand its manufacturing plant for pipe-joining and repair products. In addition to the design and construction of a building, the project scope comprises the purchase and installation of an air compressor system and welding, machining, assembly, cleaning, coating, testing and inventory-control equipment. Construction is expected to begin in 2018. The company plans to consolidate and expand operations from four existing buildings, which, together, total 40,000 sq ft. Sited on 10.5 acres in Olean, the facility will manufacture and distribute pipe-tapping, repair and joining products for water, sewerage, gas and other industrial piping applications. Total Piping Solutions Inc., P.O. Box 525, Olean, 14760. IR#NY170528.

Texas-New Mexico Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings LLC is planning to construct a natural-gas processing plant in Orla, Texas, and the natural-gas Orla Express Pipeline, which will run to the plant from the company’s Willow Lake gathering system in Eddy County, N.M. The project scope includes construction of equipment foundations; clearing, grading, trenching, pipe-stringing, welding, coating, backfilling, testing and restoration; and the purchase and installation of 33 miles of 20-in.-dia pipe, as well as cryogenic gas processing units, gas compressors, and separation, dehydration, metering and pressure-regulating equipment. The plant will have the capacity to process 200 million cu ft of gas a day. Construction is expected to begin in late 2017 or early 2018. Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 700 Louisiana St., Houston, 77002. IR#NM170504.

Information is derived from Industrial Reports, a market intelligence firm specializing in industrial construction. To receive the full report with details and contacts for any of the above projects, call 800-235-2330, ext. 2002, or email ENRprojects@industrialreports.com. To see all recent projects or to receive new project alerts, go to http://www.industrialreports.com/enr.