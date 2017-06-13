MidAtlantic Pulse: Construction bids for the week of June 19

Planning

Delaware

Summit Bridge Properties plans to build a $15-million to $25-million indoor sports facility in Middletown. The design-bid-build project will include a 150,000-sq-ft facility with full-size turf field, hard-surface courts and a 10,000-sq-ft, sport-specific training center. The project, whose progress is pending the owner’s decision to proceed, also includes party rooms, a conference room, concessions and an eating area with seating for more than 1,000. Summit Bridge Properties is also serving as the architect. VanCleef Engineering Associates is the civil engineer. Summit Bridge Properties, 536 Ginn St., Townsend, 19734-3033. DR#201700640426.



District of Columbia

The U.S. General Services Administration plans to build the National Desert Storm War Memorial at one of two locations. The final site for the up to $50-million project will be determined later this year. The project’s progress depends on funding and approvals. The design includes a compact, curved limestone structure and a bronze statue of five U.S. soldiers wearing gas masks. Names of the 383 American casualties will be etched on the walls. The architect is CSO Architects Inc. U.S. General Services Administration, 7th Street & D Street SW, Rm. 2002, Washington D.C., 20407. DR#201700610660.

Donohoe Development Co. is planning to renovate a building at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The up to $50-million project includes 900,000 sq ft of office space and a possible conversion to residential and retail. The project is pending approvals. Donohoe Development Co., 2101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20007-6224. DR#201700620377.



Maryland

The Maryland Transportation Authority is planning the $290-million Canton Viaduct Bridge replacement in Baltimore. The design-bid-build project, slated to start in June 2018, includes a 3,155-ft-long, 19-span straight and curved steel girder bridge and a 130-ft-long pile-supported retained-fill section. The project calls for replacing the existing Holabird Avenue off-ramp bridge and retained-fill section with a three-span curved steel girder bridge and new retained-fill section. The mainline I-895 bridge will be replaced on its existing alignment. It will require four construction stages while maintaining two lanes of traffic in the peak direction and one lane of traffic in the off-peak direction using a movable barrier system. Bids are due at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22. The Constellation Design Group is the engineer. Whitman Requardt & Associates is the structural engineer. Maryland Transportation Authority, 303 Authority Dr., Baltimore, 21222-2200. DR#201100580128.

GlaxoSmithKline is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Rockville. The $139-million design-bid-build project will retrofit an existing facility and include demolition of existing suites, engineering, installation and validation of equipment. The project is awaiting local planning and zoning approvals. GlaxoSmithKline, 9911 Belward Campus Dr., Rockville, 20850-3984. DR#201700630800.



Pennsylvania

Penn State University will renovate 23,000 sq ft in the Willard Building. The $35-million project for the university’s College of Communications includes HVAC improvements and a state-of- the-art broadcast studio with support facilities. Proposals are due by July 21 at noon. Three firms will be interviewed on Sept. 7, and the name of the selected firm will be announced on Sept. 15. Construction will start December 2018. Penn State University-Office of Physical Plant, 200 Physical Plant Bldg., University Park, 16802-1120. DR#201700643697.

