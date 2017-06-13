MidAtlantic People: Construction business updates for 06/19

HOK has elected Susan Klumpp Williams to the firm’s six-person executive committee. Klumpp Williams, managing principal for HOK’s District of Columbia and Atlanta offices, has led projects such as the Washington, D.C., Consolidated Forensic Laboratory and Nationals Park—home of the Washington Nationals baseball team. She also led the 74-story Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. headquarters in Abu Dhabi. She is working on a 3-million-sq-ft, 14-building, mixed-use project in Doha, Qatar, called Msheireb Downtown Doha Phase 4. The project is slated to open before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Klumpp Williams joined HOK in 1985 and is also a member of its board of directors.



Stantec named Ron Boyd MidAtlantic regional leader, assigning him responsibility for business operations in the area as well as local delivery of professional services, financial performance and employee professional development. Boyd will manage 2,000 workers in 24 offices across the region. He is a specialist in environmental consulting and engineering, regulatory agency consultation and client service. Boyd was co-founder and president of Williamsburg Environmental Group before its merger with Stantec in 2014.

Stantec also has promoted principals Chuck Roadley and Travis Crayosky. Roadley was selected to lead the firm’s Virginia environmental business center. Crayosky has been named technical quality leader for Stantec’s environmental services in Virginia. Roadley specializes in environmental planning, design and regulatory support. Crayosky focuses on ecosystem restoration design, construction management projects and wetland mitigation assessment.



Earl H. Inge Jr. has joined Speight Marshall Francis in Virginia Beach, Va., as a senior structural engineer. Inge, formerly a principal/vice president at Stroud, Pence & Associates, brings 22 years of structural design and leadership experience to his new position.



Dewberry has hired Timothy Shea as a market segment leader for water/wastewater services in its Fairfax, Va., office. Shea is a specialist in the beneficial reuse of biosolids from wastewater treatment, including anaerobic digestion and co-digestion of sewage solids and high-strength organic wastes. He is working on an anaerobic digester at Baltimore’s Back River wastewater treatment plant. Before joining Dewberry, Shea developed biosolids management strategies for 26 wastewater treatment plants for the Sydney Water Co. in Australia. He has also worked in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico City and Sao Paolo.



Leo A Daly has hired Melissa Bennett to head its education sector. Bennett works in the firm’s District of Columbia office and will oversee business development and design excellence for education projects. A specialist in academic libraries and campus planning, Bennett has 30 years of experience with public and private higher education institutions. Most recently, she was Dewberry’s program manager for federal architecture.



J. Christopher Clements has been promoted to senior project representative in Hoffmann Architects’ Virginia office. In 2015, Clements joined the firm as project representative. He brings a background in water management, design and construction to the firm. He has worked on projects at Lehigh University, the Smithsonian Institution, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Catholic University of America and the U. S. Capitol dome.