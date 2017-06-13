Mountain States Construction ProjectsMountain StatesFeatures

Mountain States Snapshot: SoJo Station

SoJo Station

Developer Millrock Partners and the Utah Transit Authority are building the $32-million first phase of SoJo Station, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development in South Jordan, Utah.

June 13, 2017
Rendering: Beecher Walker Architects
SoJo Station, South Jordan, Utah

Developer Millrock Partners and the Utah Transit Authority are building the $32-million first phase of SoJo Station, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development in South Jordan, Utah. The project includes two six-story office buildings and a three-level parking structure with 2,200 stalls. When complete, the office campus will be a short walk from a UTA commuter rail station, a hotel, full-service restaurant, conference center and fitness facility. It was designed by Beecher Walker Architects, Holladay, Utah, and is being built by Jacobsen Construction, Salt Lake City.

