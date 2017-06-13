Mountain States People: Construction business updates for 06/19

BHB Consulting Engineers, Salt Lake City, has promoted Marty Olson and Brett Goodman to principal. Olson joined BHB in 2006 and has served as the firm’s controller. Goodman started with BHB as a project engineer in 2006 and manages the engineering department.



The RMH Group, Lakewood, Colo., has hired lighting designer Tia Nord in the firm’s lighting design group. She has designed custom lighting for a range of facilities, including higher education, health care, commercial, residential, recreation, K-12 schools and hospitality.



Saunders Construction, Denver, has promoted Jim Pagano to manager of express services and added Zella Goettsch as manager of health care services. Nearly 15% of Saunders’ current workload is express services work. Goettsch brings 13 years’ experience to her oversight of the firm’s health care projects.



Honnen Equipment Co. has promoted Matt Murphy to director of John Deere sales. He will be responsible for sales strategy throughout the company’s 10 branches in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and southern Idaho. Honnen also has promoted Kevin Krausch to Colorado Front Range sales manager, Murphy’s previous role. Erin Bower becomes the firm’s director of human resources.



Sara Nakon has joined the American Council of Engineering Cos. of Colorado in the new position of programs director. Nakon served as director of events and chapter relations for the Colorado Restaurant Association.



Martin/Martin Inc., Lakewood, Colo., has named Ray Tuttle as the new leader of its 86-member civil department. Tuttle, a veteran principal and civil engineer with the firm, joined the company in 1984 and was promoted to principal in 2000.



CSHQA, Boise, has elected James A. Marsh as a senior associate stockholder. Marsh, a senior architect III, has been with the firm since 1997. He specializes in retail, hospitality and multifamily infill projects.



Mortenson has promoted Brian Holland to director of business develop-ment and Ken Erickson to marketing manager in the Denver office. Meg Brickle has been hired as senior business development manager. Holland led Mortenson’s project development in the sports and entertainment, manufacturing, health care and infrastructure markets. Erickson has nearly 10 years of construction marketing experience, and Brickle has worked in both Mortenson’s Chicago and Denver offices.



Meg VanderLaan has joined the executive leadership team at Encore Electric Inc. as chief marketing officer. She was previously the chief communications officer at MWH Global before its acquisition by Stantec.