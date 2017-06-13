Mountain States Construction NewsMountain States

Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Boise

City Scoop: Boise

Construction Spending to Fall Nearly 17%, Led by a Drop in Non-Residential Activity

In the non-building sector, highways and bridges and public works are expected to increase this year

June 13, 2017
KEYWORDS Boise / Construction starts / ENR Mountain States City Scoop / Idaho / Nampa
Reprints
No Comments

City Grill

John A. DayJohn A. Day
2017 AIA Idaho President; Architect, Senior Project Manager
Slichter Ugrin Architecture

“The entire state of Idaho should see continued growth in the architectural profession,” Day says. “With outrageous housing markets dominating the West Coast, Idaho continues to be seen as an affordable place to live and raise a family. This drives many facets of our industry, from retail to schools, single-family residences to commercial office buildings and medical facilities. We should see growth well into next year, albeit a little more cautious growth than some years back.

“The arts and culture [in Boise] are getting more and more support from the community. Downtown is seeing some unprecedented growth, and neighborhoods are maturing. This growth does come with its problems though. Construction labor seems to be short and costs have risen,” he says.

“We are looking forward to the new multipurpose stadium downtown, and the Idaho Arena in Moscow will hopefully get under design this summer. The Boise State University Fine Arts Building also has begun construction,” Day says.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article