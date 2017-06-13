Mountain States On the Scene for Summer 2017

Government and industry officials attended the May 23 unveiling of several key training components at the Apprenticeship and Skills Training Center operated by the Utah Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America in Salt Lake City. The new equipment consists of a concrete detention vault for confined space work and rescue training and a 24-ft-tall tower with a 28-ft-long platform for fall prevention training. The components were purchased with a $45,000 grant from the Utah Labor Commission, AGC member funds and materials donations.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were, from left at the front, Utah Labor Commissioner Jaceson Maughan, Utah Sen. Karen Mayne and 2017 AGC Chairman Michael Kurz.

“It is our plan to truly wear this equipment out,” said Kurz. “Training our people to work safely so they can go home each night to their families is the most important thing we can do.”

Maughan and AGC of Utah President Rich Thorn said the facility will be available not only for workers in the construction industry but also for local firefighters and other public safety workers as well.



The American Council of Engineering Cos. of Colorado recently awarded $37,500 in scholarships to area college students. The 2016-17 scholarships were awarded to 13 students representing seven Colorado colleges with engineering programs that are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology. ACEC Colorado’s 2017 scholarship recipients are, from left: Christian Dalland, Caleb Johnson, Jordan Becker, Ryanne Buck, Jackie Foss, Katie Schneider, Cole Casey, Anders Booth, Robert Wilson, Cody Volt, Leon Sport and Nicholas Sammons.

The scholars were selected from a field of 24 applicants based on academic records, involvement in student chapters of professional organizations and their community service.

“Mentoring of our state’s engineering students has been an ACEC Colorado priority since its inception,” said Marilen Reimer, ACEC Colorado executive director. “Upon graduation, these students will enter the profession and inherit great opportunities to make a difference in local and global communities.”