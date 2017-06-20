Space Weather: Are Solar Storms Oversold as a Hazard?

Having wiped out the dinosaurs, asteroids in my view always had the potential to knock all human life into the past tense.

The Sun, on the other hand, sends reminder bulletins, shedding energy, particles and plasma that strike its orbiting bodies. Nothing as ominous as an asteroid. So only recently did I take account of scientific estimates of how probable it is that the sun also could put out the lights, literally, in a small area of our electricity dependent civilization. (If that happens, your insurance coverage may not help because the covered events probably associate electrical power loss with equipment failure.)

Two system engineers, Alan Harding, president of the International Council on Systems Engineering, and Mike deLamare, chair of INCOSE’s Critical Infrastructure Protection and Recovery Working Group, penned an ENR commentary about which I was at first openly skeptical. The authors stated outright that that there was a 12%, or one out of eight chance, that another solar event equal in power to one that struck the U.S. in 1859, the largest known, could hit in any given decade. Other media had noted that high probability when it first was published.

Unlike solar flares, where electrical energy traveling at the speed of light bursts from the Sun's corona but doesn't travel very far, a coronal mass ejection has more potential for planetary havoc.

The biggest solar storm to penetrate the earth's magnetic field, the 1859 Carrington event, as it is known, could knock out power and communications for days, months, or, if you believe it, years. Unlike solar flares, where electrical energy traveling at the speed of light bursts from the Sun's corona but doesn't travel very far, the Carrington event was triggered by a comparatively slower-moving coronal mass ejection. They have the potential for more planetary havoc. Like solar flares, coronal mass ejections begin with twitching by the Sun's magnetic fields that release massive amounts of energy. When a CME bursts out, it sends waves if plasma with charged particles outward and they reach the earth's magnetic field in couple of days. With enough power and at the right angle, the plasma penetrates the Earth's protective magnetic field.

Scientists have been trying to determine how much harm a "Carrington-level" event could inflict. Hints of what could happen are found in the Quebec blackout of March, 1989, when a CME plasma cloud 35 times the size of the Earth burst from the Sun, causing powerful electrical currents 100 km above the Earth's surface and in the ground. The magnetic fields also induce current in long metal objects, such as power lines, and in Quebec charged particles tripped and forced off line a substation capacitor, inducing wild power swings and tripping other capacitors that shut down. Montreal's Metro and airport closed. According to author David Whitehouse's book, The Sun: A Biography, New York State almost lost power.

Eventually, in billions of years, the Sun itself will burn out. I'm not worrying about that. Other languages, other civilizations will have supplanted our own. No one will be making new episodes of Forensic Files. But a one-out-of-eight probability over a decade? That's high. Where did Harding and deLamare get their one-out-of-eight potential for a Carrington-level event in the next decade?

Peter Riley, a scholar of predictive science in San Diego, California, came up with the 12% in a 2012 journal article but he noted at the time that the probability was very sensitive to how he defined an extreme event. Another researcher, Jeffrey J. Love, now of the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver, Colo., had also tackled the subject and he considered the 10-year-occurrence probabilities of various other natural events, including geomagnetic storms. For comparison purposes, an earthquake of magnitude eight or larger, such as 1906 San Francisco earthquake, has a 4% chance of occurring over any three-decade period.

Riley and Love, writing as a team in a recent issue of the quarterly Space Weather Journal, conceded that the uncertainties in their initial CME studies were "huge." So they set out in their new study to together expand upon their previous efforts by taking into account different ways of modeling the data and the usual problem of definitions. They found that both power law or lognormal distributions placed the best fits on their data. But depending on which data sets, which intervals and which distributions were used to make estimates, the results "varied substantially." Assuming, in their ultimate judgement, that power law distributions (which commonly fit many types of natural occurrences and have long tails) were most approprite, Riley and Love's now estimate that there is a 10% chance of a Carrington-level event over the next decade. On the other hand, they write, the power law distribution is likely an upper limit to the behavior of the tail, and the Sun now is in a period of low solar activity. Plus, there are other considerations not worth bringing up here. But Riley and Love put it at one out of 10. Which I still consider alarmingly high for a low-frequency, high-impact event.

So that's where it stands. And that should be taken seriously. You have to hope big population centers are never affected. Thank heavens so much of the earth's surface is covered with water and remains uninhabited.