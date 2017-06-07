Trump Talks Up Infrastructure Plan, Highlights Waterways

President Trump continued a multi-day campaign to promote his $1-trillion, 10-year infrastructure plan with a June 7 speech in Cincinnati that focused particularly on the need to upgrade aging navigation locks and other facilities on the inland waterway network.

Speaking near the banks of the Ohio River, as a coal barge floated in the background, Trump said that river transportation is important for such industries as agriculture, steel and coal. But he added, “These critical corridors of commerce depend on a dilapidated system of locks and dams that is more than half a century old and their condition…is in very, very bad shape. It continues to decay.”

Trump cited problems with locks in Pittsburgh and Kentucky and a canal wall that collapsed in Chicago as examples of the deterioration.

Referring to waterways and other infrastructure sectors, he said, “America must have the best, fastest and most reliable infrastructure anywhere in the world. We cannot accept these conditions any longer.”

In discussing his still-unreleased plan, Trump stuck to generalities that administration officials have been outlining in public statements over the past several weeks.

He noted that the $1 trillion will include $200 billion in "direct federal investment" and that another focus will be on steps to speed up federal agencies' reviews and permitting for projects. He said states and locatlities will have flexibility in carrying out the program. Officials also have underlined that the federal funds will "leverage" what they hope will be $800 billion in private investment.

Still unknown are such key details as how the $1 trillion, or the $200 billion, will be divided among various federal agencies or infrastructure sectors.

Though the speech was short on specifics, waterway industry officials welcomed Trump's spotlighting river infrastructure.

John Doyle, special counsel with law and lobbying firm Jones Walker LLC, who works with waterways interests, says, ”Our folks are gratified and maybe even delighted at the attention that the president has brought to the inland waterways system and the need to invest in that system.” Doyle, a former senior U.S. Army civil works official, adds, “I can’t think of any other president, certainly not in recent times, who have made the case as directly as President Trump did in Cincinnati.”

In his speech, Trump criticized congressional Democrats for being "obstructionists," seeking to block his initiatives, such as a new health care bill. But he said he hoped they would join him in supporting an infrastucture investment initiative.

That seems highly unlikely. Democrats in January unveiled their own $1-trillion infrastructure proposal, which would be composed completely of federal funding.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on June 6 that he and his colleagues haven't gotten a response from the White House about the Democrats' plan.

Democrats lately seem to have stepped up their rhetoric opposing Trump's plan. Schumer on June 6 blasted it as "mostly private-sector driven, and that means tolls; with minimal investment; that would ignore huge sectors of our infrastructure."

Trump's infrastructure campaign will continue on June 8 with a meeting with state and local officials, The following day he will head to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation's headquarters, to talk about "streamlining" regulatory reviews.