C-Suites Shift at AE Firms, Agency

Stanley Consultants, a Muscatine, Iowa, global designer, named Kate Harris and Gayle Roberts as CEO and chairman, respectively.

Harris, who also is president and succeeds Roberts in both roles, was senior vice president and chief commercial officer at MWH Global and had directed its U.S., Canada and Latin Ameria operations.

Stantec bought MWH in 2016.

Roberts, who served as CEO since 2012, succeeds Gregs Thomopulos, a 52-year firm veteran who is chairman emeritus.

With the surprise resignation on July 1 of Brian Shortsleeve, a former venture capital executive, as acting general manager and chief administrative officer of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on May 25 announced an agency executive shake-up.

Shortsleeve’s exit comes six months before MBTA was to choose a permanent successor, say media reports. Board committee Chairman Steve Poftak becomes interim general manager, MBTA Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Gonneville will be deputy general manager, and CFO Michael Abramo will be chief administrative officer.

Carl Galioto, managing principal of the New York City and Philadelphia offices of design firm HOK and a member of its executive committee, is elevated to president.

John D. Anderson, 90, a former American Institute of Architects national president and sustainable design pioneer, died in Denver on May 21. He co-founded the architectural firm Anderson Mason Dale, which designed, in 1972, what was then the largest solar-heated building.