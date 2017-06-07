Skanska Reshuffles Top Execs

Sweden-based contractor Skanska AB has named Executive Vice President Anders Danielsson, who leads its infrastructure and U.K. divisions, as president and CEO of the Skanska USA unit overseeing U.S. building and civil construction. He succeeds Richard Cavallaro, who resumes his former role as president of Skanska USA Civil.

The parent attributes the change to the unit’s “failure to consistently meet profitability expectations.” Skanska Civil and its joint-venture partners were terminated in late 2015 as contractor on a $2-billion Boston rail extension amid concerns of a potential billion-dollar cost overrun. The unit also has key roles on the $4-billion LaGuardia Airport redevelopment and a $2.3-billion, public-private interstate rebuild in Florida. Cavallaro replaces Michael Cobelli, a Skanska veteran named civil unit president in 2014. He “will remain with the company as a strategic adviser,” Skanska says.