Water & DamsFinanceProjectsGovernmentBusiness

Waterways Group Seeks Piece of Trump Infrastructure Plan

June 7, 2017
Tom Ichniowski
KEYWORDS Corps of Engineers / Trump infrastructure / waterways
Reprints
No Comments

A waterways industry organization would like to see some of President Trump’s proposed $1-trillion, 10-year infrastructure investment plan go for replacing decades-old river locks, but the group, Waterways Council Inc. (WCI), strongly opposes another administration proposal, levying a new tax on barge companies.

Speaking to reporters at a Washington, D.C., briefing on June 1, WCI President and CEO Michael Toohey said the group proposes to use some of Trump’s envisioned infrastructure dollars to help fund 25 projects, totaling $8.7 billion over 10 years. Under WCI’s proposal, 75% of the $8.7 billion would come from the Trump initiative and could be generated from having U.S. companies repatriate overseas income.

The other 25% of the $8.7 billion would come from the Inland Waterways Trust Fund, which barge operators finance through an existing 29¢-per-gallon diesel fuel tax.

All authorized by Congress, the projects include the Inner Harbor Navigation Lock in Louisiana, estimated at $1 billion; three upper Ohio River locks in Pennsylvania, totaling $2.3 billion; and five locks on the upper Mississippi River, with a combined cost of $2.1 billion.

WCI objects to the administration’s proposed new waterway fee, included in Trump’s 2018 budget request. The budget says the levy would raise more than $1 billion over 10 years. WCI says that would require about a doubling of the current tax and calls the increase “onerous.”

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Tom Ichniowski

Trump Talks Up Infrastructure Plan, Highlights Waterways

VA Aims to Unsnarl $1.4B in Delayed Projects

Tom-ichniowski

Tom Ichniowsk has been writing about the federal government as ENR’s Washington Bureau Chief since the George H.W. Bush administration, and he has covered at least five major highway bills. A recognized expert on government policy on infrastructure and regulation, Tom is also a Baltimore native and Orioles fan who grew up rooting for Brooks and Frank Robinson. He is a graduate of Columbia College and Columbia’s graduate school of journalism, where he once used “unrelentless” in a headline.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article