Pulse: Project News for the Week of June 12, 2017

Planning

Alaska The City of Skagway is planning to reconstruct the Skagway Yukon Gateway Intermodal Dock, in Taiya Inlet, as well as carry out the legacy harbor-mitigation program. The project consultant will complete engineering design of a sheet-pile retaining wall with backfill, define a process and provide engineered drawings to remove contaminated materials from the bottom of the harbor and de-water those materials, define a process and provide engineered drawings to encapsulate and surface the contaminated materials, complete engineering design of the harbor floor to provide a new basin profile, and complete engineering design for decommissioning and relocation of associated infrastructure. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. City of Skagway, Attn: Michelle Gihl, Deputy Clerk, P.O. Box 415, Skagway, 99840. DR#08-00572920.

Arkansas JBS USA LLC is planning to construct the Pilgrim’s Pride Feed Mill at the intersection of state Route 369 and Landfill Road in Nashville. The mill will produce feed for use by the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in nearby DeQueen. The project is valued at $35 million. JBS USA LLC, Attn: Cameron Bruett, 1770 Promontory Circle, Greeley, Colo. 80634. DR#16-00434767.

Colorado The City and County of Denver Public Works Dept. is planning to expand Gross Reservoir by raising the height of Gross Dam. The project will raise the height of the existing 340-ft-tall dam by 131 ft, increasing the reservoir capacity to 119,000 acre-ft from 42,000 acre-ft and increasing the power output to 8.1 MW from 7.6 MW. Black & Veatch has been chosen as the program manager. Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and to occur in three phases over four to five years. The estimated construction cost is $380 million. City and County of Denver Public Works Dept., 201 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 80202. DR#17-00657426.

Georgia Aviagen Group is planning to build the Aviagen Hatchery at the Brooks County Industrial Park in Quitman. The new poultry parent-stock hatchery will be 65,000 sq ft. Aviagen is the designer, and Nabholz Construction Services has been selected as the general contractor. The project is valued at $18 million. Aviagen Group, 920 Explorer Blvd., N.W., Huntsville, Ala. 35806. DR#12-00452121.

Nebraska OCT Pipe LLC is planning to construct the Oil Country Tubular Pipe Mill in Norfolk. Ayars & Ayars Inc. is the design-build firm on the project, which entails erecting at 2101 N. Victory Rd. two single-story buildings: a 1,740,000-sq-ft mill building and a 6,500-sq-ft office building, The project is valued at $200 million. Ayars & Ayars Inc., 7021 L St., Omaha, 68117. DR#17-00525989.

Wisconsin Gemini-Rosemont Realty LLC is planning to convert the Allis-Chambers Building in West Allis into 141 residential apartments, a hotel and office space. Korb Associate Architects Inc. is the designer. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Gemini-Rosemont Realty LLC, Attn: Dan Burrell, Partner, 330 Garfield St., Santa Fe, N.M. 87501. DR#17-00609042.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

California Morley Builders has started renovating the former Title Insurance and Trust Building, located at 433 S. Spring St. in Los Angeles. The 11-story, 370,000-sq-ft building will be converted into 300,000 sq ft of open-floor offices, ground-floor retail and a rooftop restaurant. The 1928 Art Deco building exemplifies the so-called Zigzag Moderne style. Rising Realty Partners is the developer. Gensler is the designer, and the estimated construction cost is $40 million. Morley Builders, 3330 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, 90405. DR#13-00408296.

Massachusetts The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $14.9-million firm-fixed-price contract to Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC for mechanical dredging of the New Bedford lower harbor. The project is expected to be completed by May 2018. Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co., LLC, 549 South St., Quincy, 02169. DR#17-00517669.

Virginia The Larson Cos., in partnership with Samaritan House, has started building the Seaside Harbor Apartments in Virginia Beach. The four-story complex for people with disabilities and entry-level incomes will contain 76 units, ground-level parking, a clubhouse and fitness center. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Larson Cos., Attn: Carl Hardee, President, 373 Edwin Dr., Virginia Beach, 23462. DR#16-00600412



Bid, Proposal Dates

Texas 6/27 The Alamo Colleges District is seeking requests for qualifications for architectural, engineering and master-planning services for a new culinary arts building on the St. Philip’s College campus in San Antonio. The project is valued at $30 million. Alamo Colleges District, 1743 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, 78212. DR#17-00669656.

New Jersey 6/29 New Jersey Transit is seeking requests for proposals from construction management firms interested in managing the upgrade of the midtown train station in Elizabeth. The project entails construction of a new two-story building and train platforms. The project is valued at $55 million. New Jersey Transit Procurement Dept., One Penn Plaza East, Newark, 07105. DR#16-00476042.

