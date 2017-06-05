Texas & Louisiana Snapshot: ACE Mentor Program

Texas & Louisiana Construction ProjectsTexas FeaturesTexas-Louisiana

Gensler’s Austin office hosted a tour for students with the ACE Mentor Program of Austin at two Gensler-designed high-rises now under construction: Third + Shoal and the 500 W 2nd office tower project (above).

June 5, 2017
Photographs chosen by our editors from submissions to ENR.com/texas-louisiana/photos

Photographer: Gerardo Gandy, Technical Designer, Gensler, Austin
Submitted By: Shaina Pherigo, Public Relations Manager, Gensler, Houston

Gensler’s Austin office hosted a tour for students with the ACE Mentor Program of Austin at two Gensler-designed high-rises now under construction: Third + Shoal and the 500 W 2nd office tower project (pictured). The firm’s in-house design team as well as representatives from Beck and DPR Construction guided students through the project.

The ACE Mentor Program of Austin—a chapter of the national nonprofit that educates high school students about career options in architecture, construction and engineering—is now in its second year. It is staffed by volunteers from local AEC firms and universities.

“I approached this student after taking the photo and asked him what he was thinking,” says Gensler’s Gerardo Gandy. “Without hesitation, he replied, ‘That this is what I want to do when I grow up.’”

