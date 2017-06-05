Texas & Louisiana People: Construction business updates for 6/12

Houston-based R. G. Miller Engineers Inc. has added to its staff. Urs Rathgeb has joined the firm as chief financial officer. Rathgeb has more than 20 years of executive management experience and has served in CFO positions in the manufacturing, fabricating and technical services industries.

Bilal Alizai is the new manager of the firm’s site development department. He has more than 20 years of experience in civil infrastructure, land development and transportation for both public- and private-sector clients.



JMJ Associates has named Sue Steele as its CEO. She replaces Pete Regan, JMJ’s chairman, who had served as interim CEO since November. Steele had been a long-standing JMJ client. She has more than 35 years of experience and previously worked for several major engineering and construction firms, including Jacobs, CH2M and BE&K, which is now part of KBR.



HNTB named Keith Hinkebein as its Central division president. He will oversee more than 500 employees in 15 locations across 11 states. He has served in a variety of leadership roles in his 24 years with HNTB, most recently as chief sales officer on large-scale projects across the country.

Greg Creamer has been named location leader for HNTB’s office in San Antonio. Creamer, a vice president at the firm, has 30 years of experience in client service with transportation agencies, specifically in the areas of civil and structural design for highways, railways and associated facilities.



Wayne Swafford has joined Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. as executive vice president. Previously with Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. as vice president of facility operations, he planned, designed and oversaw a $700-million multiyear capital program. Before that, he served as a senior vice president for planning and design of transportation infrastructure in the Midwest, Southeast and Eastern U.S. for AECOM Technology Corp.



Jeannie Clemens has been named vice president of human resources for Balfour Beatty’s Texas region. John O’Connor, a 21-year industry veteran, returns to Balfour Beatty as director of the North Texas education preconstruction department, leading the team’s daily operations. David Murphey, a 28-year construction veteran, joins the firm as senior project manager with the Central Texas education team. He has spent the last 19 years serving public-sector clients in Central Texas, including K-12, higher education, state agencies, counties and municipalities.



Brett Hughes has joined Cajun Industries LLC as vice president of corporate business development. Hughes, with more than 19 years of experience, was formerly vice president, global corporate accounts for Nalco Champion.

Joel Boé has been named director of business development and marketing at Cajun Industries’ Texas division. He was previously a senior project manager for Cajun Industrial Design and Construction LLC. Mike Lonero was named director of business development and marketing for Cajun Industries’ Louisiana division. He was previously director of corporate accounts for the firm. Jeff Hastings has joined Cajun as a regional account manager for the Louisiana division, while Derek Connally is regional account manager for the Texas division.



CallisonRTKL has promoted two employees in its Dallas office. John Seely was elevated to vice president in the firm’s health care practice group, and Paul Wilmarth becomes a vice president.



Freese and Nichols has named five new vice presidents and principals, all in Texas: Edmund Haas, transportation planning manager; Jeff Hensley, mechanical, electrical and plumbing group manager; Murphy Parks, water resources design practice leader; Gwen Perez, controller and chief administrative officer; and Juan Sierra, transportation design group manager.

Freese and Nichols has also hired Greg Vowels as a senior project manager in its Dallas transportation design group. Vowels previously served as transportation director and office manager at a North Texas engineering firm.

The company also named several new associates: Clayton Barnard, transmission and utilities; Peter Bartels, structural; Brian Beach, construction services; Kimberly Buckley, environmental science; Erin Flanagan, treatment; Paul Green, transportation; Michael Griffith, technology; Aaron Hanks, oil and natural gas; Drew Hardin, Central Texas treatment, transmission and utilities group; Daniel Harrison, urban planning; Clay Herndon, treatment and utilities; Charley Mock, business development; Stephanie Neises, water and wastewater master planning; Kim Patak, water resources design; Shane Torno, infrastructure; and Wade Zemlock, electrical.



Trial attorney Jeff Hage has joined the Dallas office of Peckar & Abramson PC as a partner. Before joining the firm, Hage was a shareholder with a law firm in Dallas.



Jason Atkinson has joined the Houston office of Pape-Dawson Engineers Inc. as vice president. In his previous role as practice leader of civil engineering and surveying, he was responsible for growth and profitability of the land development, site development, public works and surveying businesses across public and private markets.



Vijay Kunada has been named a vice president at Neel-Schaffer Inc. Kunada joined the firm in 2006.



AECOM named Steven Janeway as regional design director in the Dallas office for the firm’s buildings and places practice in the Gulf Southwest area. Before joining AECOM, Janeway led extensive international projects including the Samsung Global Engineering Center in Seoul, the Desert Kingdom-Entertainment Resort in Dubai and the CoolPad Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Natalie Campos Goodman, a sustainability senior consultant with a focus on urban resiliency for AECOM’s Houston office, was named a 2017 Vanguard Fellow. Goodman recently joined AECOM’s buildings and places practice for the Gulf Southwest area.



Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC has hired two assistant project managers: Thomas Cortez and Adam Skidmore.



Jerry Alexander and Dick Lew have joined Gensler as brand design practice area leaders for the South-Central region. Alexander and Lew both worked at Gensler in the 1990s. David Kramer has joined the firm’s Austin office as the firm-wide leader for digital experience practice, and Jim Shelton is the design director at Gensler’s recently opened San Antonio studio.



Perkins+Will has named Jason Chan as Southwest regional practice leader for science and technology. He succeeds Raymond Beets, who served in the same role for 13 years and will retire later this year. Chan joined Perkins+Will in 2006 and has been part of many award-winning designs.



TDIndustries recently hired Paula Bodine to join its North Texas team as director of quality assurance. She brings more than 20 years of quality management and process-improvement experience to the position as well as Six Sigma black belt certifications both in process improvement and process creation and American Society for Quality certification both as a manager of quality and as a quality engineer.



Ben Satterwhite has been promoted to project executive at Burton Construction.



Preston Dillard joined Halff Associates Inc. as a senior project manager in the water utilities department. Dillard’s 30 years of experience include master planning, asset management, program management, water and wastewater conveyance and treatment planning and design.



Bartlett Cocke General Contractors has hired two new people in its East Texas region. Katia Escobar and Andrew Nielson have both joined the firm as project managers.



Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. has hired Kevin Johnson as a project manager. He previously worked for Group Contractors in Houston as a project manager. Ken Terveen has joined the firm as a senior estimator. He was most recently with J.R. Caskey Inc. in Oilville, Va., as a senior estimator. Andrew Landry joined Slack & Co. as a project manager. He relocated to Houston from Baton Rouge, La., where he worked as a project manager for J.B. James Construction LLC.



Daniel Eamello has joined Sundt Construction Inc.’s Fort Worth office as a safety representative. Eamello supports the State Highway 31 project in Corsicana, serving as a safety resource for the craft and project management team and helping to maintain safety standards.



Westfall Constructors Ltd. has promoted Derek Heintzelman to project manager. Heintzelman joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from Texas A&M University with a degree in civil engineering.



Braun Intertec has hired Steven Biegel as a senior architect to manage building science activities for both the Austin and Houston offices and to lead technical investigations of existing building conditions throughout Texas.



JQ announced several promotions: John Bremer to principal, industrial; Billy D. James to associate, buildings; Luis Soto to associate, industrial; and Matt Smart to associate, geospatial.



Bill Campbell recently took over the Dallas-Fort Worth market for Autodesk as the sales executive in the architecture, engineering and construction business sector. He has more than 20 years of civil engineering experience as a consultant and has been with Autodesk for two years.

Ryan Bloom, an associate and design engineer at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff’s Austin office, has been appointed to the board of directors for SPEER (South Central Partnership for Energy Efficiency as a Resource). SPEER accelerates the adoption of advanced building systems and energy-efficient products and services in the South-Central U.S.