AGC of Utah Adds Key New Components to Its Safety Training Facility

Training in how to work more safely at heights and within confined spaces will now be among the offerings available at the Apprenticeship and Skills Training Center operated by the Utah Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

With government and industry officials in attendance, Utah AGC 2017 Chairman Michael Kurz, Staker Parson Cos., and Utah State Senator Karen Mayne (D-West Valley City) cut the ceremonial ribbon on May 23 for the new components at the training center.

“It is our plan to truly wear this equipment out,” said Kurz. “Training our people to work safely so they can go home each night to their families is the most important thing we can do.”

The equipment consists of a concrete detention vault for confined-space work and rescue training and a 24-ft-tall tower with a 28-ft-long platform for fall prevention training. The components were purchased with a $45,000 grant from the Utah Labor Commission, AGC member funds and materials donations.

Oldcastle Precast Inc. donated the detention vault, and safety-equipment manufacturer Honeywell provided the harnesses and rescue winches. Both are AGC-member firms.

“It is vitally important to the Labor Commission to ensure the safety of workers in the state of Utah, and AGC is a great partner in that effort,” said Utah State Labor Commissioner Jaceson Maughan at the event.

Maughan and AGC President Rich Thorn noted the facility will be available not just for workers in the construction industry but also local firefighters and other public safety workers as well.

Mayne, who has championed worker-safety legislation along with the AGC of Utah, praised the new facility. “We need to do everything we can to keep our people safe and keep them working,” she said.

Thorn said the idea for the training facility came from a visit to an AGC chapter facility in San Diego.