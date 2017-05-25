Canada Weighs First High Speed Rail Project

A $15-billion high-speed rail line that would be one of the most expensive infrastructure projects ever built in Canada could get a boost from the Trudeau government’s proposed public-works financing bank.

If approved by Parliament, the $25-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank will examine whether to help finance the proposal by Ontario for a high-speed rail system connecting Toronto with the cities in the province’s southern tier, according to a spokeswoman for Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi.

Ontario officials recently announced plans to move ahead with preliminary design work for the high-speed rail line, which would run between Toronto and Windsor, which borders the U.S. near Detroil.

It would also be the first high-speed rail line in Canada, which has lagged behind the United Kingdom and Germany in the development of fast trains.

Sohi, Canada’s infrastructure chief, has also indicated the bank may also look at financing a proposed Edmonton-to-Calgary high-speed rail line in Western Canada.

“The proposed high-speed rail link between Toronto and Windsor is an interesting project which we will examine alongside our municipal and provincial partners to see how it may fit with our programs and as a project for the Canada Infrastructure Bank,” said Brook Simpson, a spokeswoman for Sohi and the infrastructure ministry.

John Gamble, president and chief executive of the Canadian Association of Consulting Engineering Companies, believes the Ontario high-speed rail line fits the proposed bank’s mission, which is to entice pension funds and other private investors to pump money into major infrastructure projects that might not otherwise get built.

The project is also the type of economy-boosting infrastructure that ACEC has advocated for. “It fulfills that definition of hard, economic infrastructure,” Gamble said.

The high-speed rail line, which would be built out over several years, would create thousands of construction jobs, said Bill Ferreira, vice president of the Canadian Construction Association.

“Obviously there would be a significant amount of construction jobs involved,” Ferreira said. “Beyond the immediate impact, it’s the economic growth this would help stimulate by connecting Toronto with other cities and shortening the travel time between them.”

But Terrence Corcoran, a columnist for Canada's Financial Post was critical of the plan, pointing to conclusions of a report issued last year for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation by transportation consultant Steer Davies Gleave that notes operating cost risks such as rising power costs, despite boosted economic benefits.

He says the report projections "make it clear that all versions of the rail scheme are guaranteed to be net cash drains. Even after the big losses are fudged and massaged and manipulated by adding in so-called social and economic benefits, there is no financial or economic case for sinking billions into high-speed rail across Southern Ontario."

The high speed rail line would cover the 206 miles between Toronto and Windsor at 150 miles per hour, stopping along the way at Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, and Chatham, with a connection to Pearson International Airport.

In a first step, Ontario Premiere Kathleen Wynne has announced $11-million to do an environmental assessment of the project.

The proposed high-speed rail line would be one of the largest public private infrastructure endeavors ever undertaken in Canada, with most P3 projects typically in the $260 to $300 million range, Gamble said.

“In terms of the order of magnitude, this is a major undertaking,” he said.

Recruiting investors may not necessarily be a slam dunk. Typically, pension funds would prefer to put money into infrastructure that has already been built and has a proven track record of spinning off revenue.

Jim Leech, former chief executive of one of Canada’s largest public pension funds and now a special advisor to the proposed infrastructure bank, acknowledged the challenge but insisted it can be met.

“Yes but that is the whole rationale for the Bank - to bridge the gap by redistributing the risk and reward to make a greenfield project interesting for an institution,” he wrote in an email.

The proposed infrastructure bank is now being debated in Parliament, with some critics questioning its need, arguing the federal government can borrow at lower rates now than the private sector.

Still, given the majority the Trudeau Government now controls in Parliament, the main question is not whether the proposed bank will pass, but rather what concessions will be made.

One concern of industry officials is that the bank has the independence to pick projects to fund rather than having Ottawa select them.

While the federal government will pick the bank’s leader, Gamble says he or she should have the ability to operate the bank without micromanagement or interference.

“It would be a disincentive for investors if the cabinet is picking projects,” he said. “At some point the government is going to have to take its hands of the steering wheel.”