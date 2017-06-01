Aging infrastructure. Urban environment.

The request sounded simple enough: replace an aging boiler with something cleaner and more efficient. No problem, POWER Engineers has done dozens of similar projects. What made this one unique was that it was in the middle of Pasadena, Calif., on a less-than-two-acre brownfield site that happens to be next to a couple of historical buildings.

Regardless, we were ready and willing to help. The City of Pasadena selected POWER to be its owner’s engineer on the Glenarm Repowering Project. By remaining focused on the city’s needs and being flexible in our solutions, together Pasadena and POWER addressed every challenge of this project and made it a success.



Updating Aging Infrastructure

The Glenarm Repowering Project (GT-5 Combined Cycle Installation) consisted of replacing the vintage Broadway 3 (B-3) boiler and STG capacity—that Pasadena had been using since 1965—with a new, 1x1 combined cycle based on an LM6000PG gas turbine, once-through steam generator (OTSG) and condensing steam turbine.

Aging infrastructure is a real concern in the power industry today. We have worked with cities and utility companies all across the country to upgrade their power delivery and power generation technology. It is an ongoing process that brings with it particular challenges, and the Glenarm project had more than a few.

Challenge #1: Urban Location

As mentioned earlier, the site is located in the heart of Pasadena, near residences (about a hundred yards away) and a high school (about two hundred yards away). Moreover, the city has exceptionally strict noise ordinances. The new plant equipment arrangement had to consider the receptors and be specified with additional acoustical treatments so the plant would be a good neighbor in the community. The plant successfully passed the noise testing.

Challenge #2: Tight Permitting/Visualization

Pasadena is located within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), arguably the most difficult region in the country to obtain an air permit—which was essential for constructing the new plant. Also during the project’s timeframe, new greenhouse gas laws were enacted. Glenarm was the first new power plant permitted in SCAQMD under these new laws.

At the same time, the way the plant appeared to the community was important. So important, in fact, that the CEQA permit, which was tied to the city’s ability to obtain an air permit, was contingent upon this appearance. Because of this, the plant arrangement was modified several times so that the existing Glenarm Building, a historic landmark in Pasadena, would not be obscured from people passing in the street. POWER’s visual simulation team made sure the shadows cast by the new stack and equipment would not unduly darken the Glenarm building. POWER even modeled the cooling tower plume, working with subcontractor AECOM, to show the way the plume would travel in the prevailing winds.

Challenge #3: 110-Year-Old Brownfield

The site for the project was the brownest of brownfield sites. Pasadena’s first generating unit, the 200 kw Glenarm Power Plant Unit 1, entered service in 1907. Being so old, the property has hosted a variety of plants over the years. There were many underground structures including tunnels for piping and electrical, storm sewers, fuel lines and other potentially hazardous materials. Some structures had been repurposed or rerouted while others were abandoned in place. Part of POWER’s responsibility was to write the demolition and remediation scope to remove existing underground concrete tunnels that contained cooling tower piping from towers demolished years ago for new plants, remove contaminated soils, asbestos, lead paint and bunker oil piping left in the tunnels, and then repair the Glenarm Building penetrations to permit construction of the new plant.

In addition, the two historical buildings, the Glenarm Building and the Pacific Electric (trolley maintenance) building, bound the northern and southern limits of the site and had to be undisturbed/protected.

Challenge #4: Limited Footprint

The site was less than two acres in size. This made for a very challenging layout while maintaining access for personnel and maintenance equipment. It also made construction exceptionally challenging because of the limited access afforded by the constant traffic on surface streets surround the site, as well as a very active commuter rail running through the site.



Big Rewards

From the beginning, the Glenarm Power Plant had a tall order to fill. The city had high expectations for the plant, and the technology selected replaced an aging power source with one that is:

Flexible and stable.

Glenarm is able to accommodate unexpected changes in load or generation from intermittent renewable resources like wind and solar. The plant can run in either simple cycle or combined cycle with the plant able to turn down to 25% load and maintain emissions.

The efficient, natural-gas fired unit produces fewer emissions per kWh of energy produced and lowers Pasadena’s carbon footprint.

The GT-5 can startup in ten minutes whereas the B-3 boiler and steam turbine took around 72-hours to startup. The OTSG Boiler has dry-run capability allowing the fast start-up (most heat recovery boilers must have water/steam flowing through them to prevent damage to the heat collection tubes) and also allows the new steam turbine to come on as extra power is needed.

Glenarm helps to lower Pasadena’s dependency on outside sources of energy.

Gregg Harwood is a Project Manager at POWER Engineers with more than 26 years of experience in power plant engineering and construction. He has managed over $1.2 billion worth of construction on combined cycle and cogeneration power plants utilizing both aero and frame gas turbines. He also has extensive experience in permitting and design coordination efforts. At POWER, he has worked on detailed design projects as well as owner’s engineering assignments for simple cycle and combined cycle power projects. He has been involved with FEED studies, permitting, cost estimating and scheduling of projects as well. Harwood holds a B.S. in Building Construction/Construction Science from Texas A&M University.