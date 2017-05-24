AGC, Manufacturers Push New Infrastructure Funding Coalition

The Associated General Contractors of America and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) have laid the groundwork for a new coalition to advocate for increased infrastructure funding. The groups met on May 17 in Washington, D.C., along with public officials and leaders from hospitality, travel, aviation and other business-sector trade groups and labor unions. “We want to help push for and shape the [Trump] administration’s infrastructure proposal,” AGC CEO Stephen Sandherr told ENR after the meeting. He said infrastructure investment would generate “direct benefits for the construction industry … and make manufacturers more competitive in the global arena.” NAM recently produced a proposal, called “Building To Win,” which evaluates the economic impact of infrastructure funding. Group officials did not respond to ENR’s requests for additional comment. Says AGC spokesman Brian Turmail, “The goal of the coalition is to work with the administration and members of Congress to help provide both private-sector incentives and new federal funding for infrastructure programs.”