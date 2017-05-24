New York State Moves To Cut Methane-Gas Emissions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has put forth 25 actions meant to reduce methane-gas emissions by 2020 as part of the state’s effort to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. The plan, announced on May 17, establishes more robust monitoring so that methane sources can be more fully documented. Methane accounts for about 10% of the state’s greenhouse-gas emissions. The measure will limit methane emissions from new and existing oil and gas infrastructure, support energy production or capture and combustion of methane at landfills and farms, and provide incentives to address methane leaks in pipelines. The action contradicts recent federal action to abandon efforts to reduce emissions.