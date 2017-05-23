California Pulse: Construction bids for the week of May 29

Bid/Proposal Dates

6/13

Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo requests architectural statements of qualifications for the Kennedy Library and Addition. The winning firm will provide a detailed project program and a feasibility study that includes programming, stacking diagrams and budget for the approximately $77-million plan to renovate around 158,000 sq ft of space and add 80,000 sq ft. Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., Bldg. 70, Rm. 114, San Luis Obispo, 93407. DR#07-00699554.

6/22

The City and County of San Francisco Airport Commission seeks bids by June 22 for design-build services on the Terminal 3 West Modernization. The $500-million project will upgrade the existing five domestic gates along the western face of Terminal 3 to allow for flexibility to accommodate both international and domestic flights. The project will also replace the terminal’s facade, revamp the interior of Boarding Area F and add a consolidated Baggage Handling System and a new connector to International Boarding area G. City & County of San Francisco Airport Commission, 676 McDonnell Rd., San Francisco, 94128. DR#17-00594423.

6/22

City of Yuba City - Public Works requests bids from engineering firms to provide construction management and inspection services for the 5th Street Bridge Replacement. The $54-million project to replace the 2,000-ft-long, 1950s-era bridge also includes significant roadway approach work on both sides. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on June 1. City of Yuba City - Public Works, Kevin Bradford, Engineering Division, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, 95993-3005. DR#16-00641615.

