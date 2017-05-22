California People: Construction business updates for 05/29

Rene Olivo was promoted to senior vice president of operations for Southern California at Rudolph and Sletten Inc. He will work out of the firm’s Irvine office, which he helped open in 1985. He most recently served as vice president of operations in the firm’s San Diego office.

Rudolph & Sletten also hired Ray Polidoro as a vice president in Los Angeles and Jack McMackin as a business development executive in Irvine. Polidoro previously served as manager of design and construction for the Judicial Council of California’s capital program, while McMackin was national business development manager for Petra Integrated Construction Strategies.



Jorge Colón was appointed as CO Architects’ first director of interior architecture and design. In addition to previously working for architecture firms in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Boston, Colón ran his own firm, LÓNdesign, and most recently served as project manager and owner’s representative. He holds a master’s degree in architecture from Arizona State University and a master’s in design studies from Harvard University Graduate School of Design.



Tim Haile was hired to serve as deputy executive director, projects, for the Contra Costa Transportation Authority. He most recently worked at Michael Baker International as Inland Empire transportation manager. Haile is a past honoree of ENR California’s Top 20 Under 40 competition.



Alahe Aldo has joined Carrier Johnson + CULTURE in San Diego as director of higher education. Aldo has worked extensively with campuses across the Northeastern U.S., including projects at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, MIT and Boston College.



Nate Cormier has been added to Los Angeles-based Rios Clementi Hale Studios as principal and landscape architect. He previously worked for SvR in Seattle and AECOM in Los Angeles. In his new role, he will begin working on the Palm Springs City Park, which will provide festival space to downtown Palm Springs. He holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. Cormier was elected to the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council, where he serves on its Planning and Land Use Committee.



Balfour Beatty US has named John P. Carpenter chief legal officer for its California operations. Carpenter, based in San Diego, joins the firm after 23 years with Kiewit Corp., where he led the company’s legal and contract procurement and the delivery of a variety of large projects. He serves as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association on its national construction panel and is a member of the American Bar Association’s Construction Forum.



EwingCole named Joseph Castner as the firm’s director of operations for its Irvine office. He most recently served as principal and managing director at Jacobs/KlingStubbins in Washington, D.C. He previously worked for SOM in Chicago, New York and London.



CallisonRTKL’s global architecture practice named Kelly Farrell as executive vice president. She has been global practice group leader for workplace since 2016 and is based in Los Angeles.