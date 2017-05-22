California City Scoop: Construction Starts in San Diego

City Grill

Jaime Burrola

Regional Director of Construction Management

MWH Constructors

Investment in municipal infrastructure continues to drive upgrades and expansions throughout the San Diego area in the water, education and transportation sectors, Burrola says. “Paving the way for future growth in the water sector is Pure Water San Diego, a complex water reuse program,” he says. “The phased, multi-year program will provide one-third of San Diego’s future water supply locally. Additionally, many local water agencies continue to utilize capital improvement programs to make changes and updates to water systems.”

While K-12 education spending has somewhat plateaued, Burrola says higher education expansion projects are underway at several community colleges, UC San Diego and California State University at San Marcos.

“One substantive transportation project that continues to move forward is the city’s Mid-Coast Corridor Transit project,” he says. “Growth in population throughout the metro area continues to be the driving force for infrastructure upgrades. The San Diego Association of Governments predicts that the region’s population will grow by nearly 1 million people by 2050, leading local and city municipalities to continue looking for ways to upgrade and improve the city’s infrastructure.”



Firm in Focus

Stacy and Witbeck Inc.

2800 Harbor Bay Pkwy., Alameda, Calif.

President & CEO: George Furnanz

2016 Revenue: $320.4 Million

Founded: 1981

What’s New: Stacy & Witbeck, operating as Mid-Coast Transit Constructors with joint venture partners Skanska USA and Herzog Contracting Corp., is currently building the $1.7-billion Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project in San Diego. The project, under construction since the fall, will extend the city’s Blue Line Trolley service by 11 miles from Santa Fe Depot in downtown to the University City community. The route travels partway within an existing right-of-way and alongside Interstate 5, with two freeway crossovers. Nine new stations will provide service to the VA Medical Center and the University of California, San Diego. Crews with the construction manager/general contractor team are currently prepping for a new railroad bridge over Balboa and Garnet avenues. The project team is targeting a disadvantaged business enterprise goal of 11.3%.