Maine Offshore Wind Platform Survives NIMBY Challenge

Maine lawmakers on May 10 unanimously rejected a bill that would have killed a University of Maine 12-MW floating offshore wind test project by moving it from a planned site three miles off Monhegan Island to at least seven miles offshore. In testimony, island residents had opposed installing two 576-ft-high turbines. In a statement, university project executive Habib Dagher says the action allows the New England Aqua Ventus I wind project, which will test commercial viability of larger-scale projects, to continue development. It has a power deal in place to recover experimental costs. Construction of its floating concrete hulls will begin by mid-2018.