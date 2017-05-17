Pulse: Project News for the Week of May 22, 2017

Planning

Maine Risbara Brothers Construction Co. is planning to build the Autumn Woods apartment complex in Westbrook. The development will include nine 12-unit buildings, totaling 108 apartments. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Risbara Brothers Construction Co., Attn: Jeff Dobson, 197 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, 04070. DR#16-00559454.

South Carolina Friends of the Lowcountry Low Line are planning to convert a former rail corridor in Charleston into the Lowcountry Low Line, a public park. The 1.7-mile-long corridor will become green space and trails and include basketball courts, picnic tables and artwork. Fundraising is under way, and further advancement is pending land acquisition of the right-of-way from Norfolk Southern Railway by an August 2017 deadline. The project is valued at between $20 million and $25 million. Friends of the Lowcountry Low Line, Attn: Ginny Deerin, Executive Director, 476 Meeting St., Charleston, 29403. DR#17-00642262.

West Virginia The City of Oak Hill is planning to upgrade the Oak Hill Wastewater Treatment Plants. The project entails connecting to and decommissioning Arbuckle’s wastewater treatment plant and sending the flow to the upgraded Minden plant. The project is being designed by The Thrasher Group. The project is valued at $23.6 million. City of Oak Hill, Attn: William Hannabass, City Manager, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill, 25901. DR#12-00479091.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Ohio GPD Group Inc. has started installing non-lethal stun fences at four correctional facilities: Warren Correctional Institution, Mansfield Correctional Institution, Marysville Reformatory for Women and Trumbull Correctional Institution. The complexes will either have stun-fence arrays attached to existing good-condition fences or have existing fences replaced with new self-standing complete stun-fence systems. The stun-fence systems will need sufficient power, emergency back-up power and communication-line connections, and must also have the ability to link with camera software and mobile maps. The project is valued at $11.6 million. GPD Group Inc., 5595 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland, 44125. DR#16-00402586.

Texas Structure Tone Southwest has started building the Stream Data Center in the Legacy Business Park in Plano. The two-story, 145,000-sq-ft building will have 2 MW of utility feeds from two separate substations. The building was designed by Corgan Associates Inc., and the owner is Stream Realty Partners. The project is valued at $14.5 million. Construction is expected to be completed by October, 2017. Structure Tone Southwest, 3500 Maple Ave., Dallas, 75219. DR#16-00415940.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 6/15 The City of Montclair is seeking bidders to carry out the Monte Vista Ave./Union Pacific Railroad grade separation project. The project will include the grade separation and associated roadway improvements to provide four lanes of traffic and a connector between Monte Vista Ave. and State St. It will entail elevating Monte Vista Ave., closing and removing the existing at-grade crossing, and constructing approaches between Holt St. and Mission Blvd. The project is valued $16.8 million. City of Montclair, 5111 Benito St., Montclair, 91763. DR#06-00764474.

